Miracle Samuel Brown Jr. New Gospel Album Release

MIRACLE SAMUEL BROWN NEW GOSPEL ALBUM RELEASE

Miracle Samuel Brown Jr. NEW ALBUM ENTITLED Miracle IS HITTING THE GOSPEL CHARTS

Miracle’s ministry brings the word of God to life Through his music and ministry, you’ll hear stories from the word, and you’ll hear how they can relate to you in your life as well!” — Aunt Babara

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle, one of the most talented writers of today like a diamond in the rough. Introducing Samuel Brown Jr., aka Miracle. Miracle has written over 150 songs and still counting. His mentors include The Winans, Donnie Mcclurklin, Kirk Franklin, and Canton Jones. He has shared the stage with such new artist as Tasha Cobbs, JJ Hairston, and VaShawn Mitchell. His songs are cutting edge with New movement Christian music. Setting a new level of worship and praise. His production is clean and Miracle sets the trends. He has an awesome testimony of a miracle that God performed in his life. When doctors had given up on him, the Lord God Almighty said not so. You will go forth and be a minister of my people.

Miracle is currently releasing his debut album entitled Heavens Rain and his hit single Calibration. Miracles journey has just begun with upcoming videos Heavens Rain and highly anticipated 2-lit dance video. His music is available on multiple digital music outlets including I tunes, Spotify, Google play, and etc. So watch out for this up and coming artist! Miracle is also in negotiation with a major tv network for a reality show.

God's Got It



