Coronavirus - Kenya: 12 turn out positive from 450 samples tested for coronavirus
Today we have tested 450 samples for coronavirus and 12 have turned out positive.
5 are hotel workers and 4 are from contact tracing.
Update by CS for Health, Hon. Mutahi Kagwe.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
