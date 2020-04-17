U. S. Steel Conference Call Available On Company Website

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors and others may listen to the company’s first quarter 2020 conference call with securities analysts on May 1, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover first quarter financial results and may include forward-looking information. The company plans to release its first quarter financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be; David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations.

To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on May 1.

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS: Media

Meghan Cox

Manager

Corporate Communications

T – (412) 433-6777

E – mmcox@uss.com Analysts/Investors

Kevin Lewis

Vice President

Investor Relations

T – (412) 433-6935

E – klewis@uss.com



