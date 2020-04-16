H2IQ Hour April 28: How IPHE is Fostering Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Collaboration and Coordination

Join the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office’s (FCTO’s) “H2IQ Hour” on April 28, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern to learn more about how the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) is fostering collaboration and coordination across multiple countries and other global initiatives to accelerate progress in hydrogen and fuel cells.

Established in 2003, the IPHE brings together 19 member countries and the European Commission to share information and join forces in areas such as harmonization of regulations and safety codes and standards, outreach and information dissemination, coordination of activities that are aligned with country minister-level commitments, and other international initiatives. IPHE’s Secretariat Tim Karlsson and EERE’s FCTO Director and IPHE Chair, Sunita Satyapal, will provide an overview of IPHE’s activities, examples of global progress, and ways stakeholders can get involved in IPHE’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and fuel cells in the economy.

The H2IQ Hour will include a 45-minute live presentation, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. The webinar will be recorded and posted online.

Register for the H2IQ Hour.