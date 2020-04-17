Coronavirus - Nigeria: Virtual risk communication training held for health educators & key communication stakeholders across 36 states

A virtual risk communication training was held for health educators & key communication stakeholders across 36 states & FCT.

Strengthening Nigeria's COVID-19 response activities in collaboration with USCDC Nigeria, Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria, CCSImpact and Corona Mgt. Systems.



