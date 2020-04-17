Interior minister calls for human rights respect

Dundo, ANGOLA, April 17 - The Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, Thursday, urged the staff of the defense and security organs in service to respect human rights, avoiding the use of unnecessary force or violence. ,

The official, who was speaking at the end of an assessment visit to eastern Lunda Norte province, stressed that the action of the personnel, in the context of compliance with the State of Emergency in force since 27 March, should prioritize pedagogy.

"Maintaining authority does not presuppose physical violence, and we therefore call on them to respect human rights, guaranteeing, with firmness, zeal and dedication to public security", the official said.

He also recommended strengthening surveillance in diamond mining areas to prevent the illegal mining of this resource.

The official also called for community vigilance and intensified awareness-raising activities in the communities so that citizens are increasingly informed on the pandemic prevention measures.

Angola has so far registered 19 positive cases for the covid-19, two have died and five have recovered.

