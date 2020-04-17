NaturalShrimp Announces Death of its Chairman Emeritus

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NatualShrimp, Inc. (SHMP):





To Our NaturalShrimp Family:

We are sad to announce that our Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Bill G. Williams who recently retired as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, passed away on April 12th, Easter Sunday. He was one of the SHMP visionaries and founders and we hold his family in our prayers as we continue building his legacy. The NaturalShrimp family extends our heartfelt condolences. We have attached his obituary for the celebration of his life.

https://www.wacotrib.com/obituaries/williams-bill-george/article_504d165f-5e5b-54f9-9d74-e44264b6454a.html

Sincerely,

NaturalShrimp Board of Directors





Contact: Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.