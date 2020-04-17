Fresh and Flavorful at Home

An easy, healthy family meal

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Whether you live on your own or are a busy parent, cooking at home can help ensure you're eating fresh, wholesome meals. Regardless of your abilities in the kitchen, creating simple dishes featuring fresh produce and good-for-you sources of protein can not only benefit your health, but also increase the amount of quality time spent with loved ones around the family table.



The thought of cooking lamb at home can be intimidating for some, however, New Zealand grass-fed lamb steaks like those from Silver Fern Farms can be prepared the same way you would grass-fed beef. With no added growth hormones or antibiotics, the natural, minimally processed cuts of lamb are a nutrient-dense source of protein, iron and zinc, and packed with vitamins and minerals. Plus, grass-fed lamb from New Zealand is a lean, finely textured and flavorful meat, well-suited for a variety of dishes.

For example, these New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks with Yogurt and Cilantro Marinade are served over a bed of couscous and marinated in a mixture of lemon, garlic, cumin, cilantro and yogurt. Because the natural cuts of meat are hand-selected to deliver a quality eating experience, they are easy to prepare and can be put on the table in less than 30 minutes.

New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks with Yogurt and Cilantro Marinade

Recipe courtesy of Silver Fern Farms on behalf of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 1-2

Lamb:

2 Silver Fern Farms 100% New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks (4 ounces each)

sea salt, to taste

freshly ground pepper, to taste

Marinade:

1 lemon, zest and juice only

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup natural yogurt

1 prepared vegetable couscous

crumbled feta cheese

To prepare lamb: Season lamb steaks with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make marinade: In resealable bag or mixing bowl, combine lemon zest and juice, garlic, cumin, cilantro and yogurt.

Using pastry brush or spoon, coat lamb steaks with marinade and let rest 15 minutes.

Wipe excess marinade from lamb steaks. Reserve remaining marinade in bag.

On grill warmed to high heat or skillet over medium-high heat, cook lamb steaks approximately 3-4 minutes on the first sides for medium-rare steaks then flip to cook other sides for 3-4 minutes.

Once lamb steaks are cooked to desired doneness, transfer to cutting board or plate, cover with tinfoil and let rest 5 minutes.

Slice lamb steaks across grain and serve over vegetable couscous.

Drizzle with remaining marinade, if desired, and garnish with crumbled feta cheese.

