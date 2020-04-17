Kimball International, Inc. Engages ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its Investor Relations Firm

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), has engaged New York-based financial communications firm ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its new investor relations firm.



Kimball International Chief Executive Officer, Kristie Juster, commented, “We continue to innovate as a designer and manufacturer of furnishings and solutions that optimize work, patient and leisure environments. As we move forward with our Kimball International Connect strategy and transformation plan, we are pleased to bring ADVISIRY PARTNERS on board to assist us in communicating our growth opportunities to the investment community and in building our investor brand.”

ADVISIRY PARTNERS was established as the successor to one of the largest investor relations firms in the U.S., Morgen-Walke Associates. With a combined 60 years of sell-side and buy-side experience, the firm will work with the Company’s senior management team on investor relations strategies, messaging and outreach. The team representing Kimball International will be co-led by Firm partners Lynn Morgen and Eric Prouty and includes Vicky Nakhla, Director.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2019, the company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

About ADVISIRY PARTNERS

Headquartered in New York City, ADVISIRY PARTNERS is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that was purpose-built to deliver tangible results for its corporate clients. The Firm brings together sell-side, buy-side and investor relations experience to provide senior level advisory work and implements customized programs for a growing roster of domestic and international clients. For further information on the firm’s approach, services and leadership team, please visit the ADVISIRY PARTNERS website at www.advisiry.com .

Coordinates for the ADVISIRY team are as follows:

Eric Prouty: (212) 750 5800 eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Lynn Morgen: (212) 223 4147 lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

Vicky Nakhla: (646) 625 4800 vicky.nakhla@advisiry.com



