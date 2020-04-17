TELUS Edmonton Community Board gives $165,000 to nonprofits to aid in COVID-19 response

12 charities in Greater Edmonton receiving emergency relief grants

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmonton, Alberta – Today, the TELUS Edmonton Community Board announced it is directing $165,000 in grants to local, grassroots charities to support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committing another $335,000 for a total of $500,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.



“In these unprecedented times, the value that our charitable sector provides our communities is more evident than ever. As charities across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds from the TELUS Edmonton Community Board are crucial to enable delivery of resources to those who need it most,” said the Honourable Anne McLellan, Board Chair of the TELUS Edmonton Community Board. “TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours. We are proud to support vital community work during this crisis.”

There are 12 grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding to support COVID relief from the TELUS Edmonton Community Board:

Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area Society - food security and supports for vulnerable youth

food security and supports for vulnerable youth Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers - youth and family services accessibility programming

youth and family services accessibility programming Gordon Russell's Crystal Kids Youth Centre - food and services support for at-risk youth

food and services support for at-risk youth YMCA of Northern Alberta - providing virtual education outreach supports for at-risk youth

providing virtual education outreach supports for at-risk youth Basically Babies - layette outreach program for vulnerable mothers

layette outreach program for vulnerable mothers The Arthritis Society - virtual program supports delivery for youth

virtual program supports delivery for youth Arts on the Ave Edmonton Society - food security assistance for Indigenous and newcomer families

food security assistance for Indigenous and newcomer families Edmonton Space Sciences Foundation - online science programming

online science programming Getting Ready for Inclusion Today (The GRIT Program) Society of Edmonton - specialized services support for youth with complex disabilities

specialized services support for youth with complex disabilities The Good Samaritan Society - specialized therapy delivery for isolated severely disabled youth

specialized therapy delivery for isolated severely disabled youth Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Northern Alberta - emergency needs relief fund

- emergency needs relief fund Sport Central Association - virtual application outreach to low income families

Since 2005, TELUS’ 13 Canadian Community Boards have given $75 million to local, grassroots charities that help vulnerable kids gain access to the technology, health and educational resources that give them the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world.

On March 18, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada including funding to help purchase new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

In Alberta alone, TELUS has contributed $200 million to and volunteered more than 500,000 days with charitable and community organizations since 2000.

