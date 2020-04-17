There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,911 in the last 365 days.

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.456 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $916 thousand or $0.05 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $2.3 million or $0.13 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.

Significant Items for the first quarter of 2020:

  • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses.
  • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.
  • 1,351,922 shares of common stock repurchased.
  • Initial impact of COVID-19.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The current health crisis has changed our world and is impacting our company in many ways. Our employees need physical protection and work schedule flexibility, our borrowers need credit accommodation and everyone needs a little compassion. In response, we have taken many varied actions to assist borrowers, depositors, employees and our communities. Our company is stronger for these efforts and over the coming weeks and months we will continue to respond to needs and challenges as they arise.”

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago:

  • Net income of $916 thousand was a decrease of $1.4 million (60%) from $2.3 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.05 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.08 (62%) from $0.13 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following:
    • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter.
    • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the current quarter associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement.
    • $1.9 million in non-recurring costs recorded during the same period a year ago associated with our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants Holding Company in Sacramento (“Merchants”).
  • Net interest income decreased $18 thousand (less than 1%) to $13.0 million compared to $13.0 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin declined to 3.86% compared to 3.94% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.25% compared to 0.66% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 2.14% compared to 6.12% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.034 billion, an increase of $40 million (4%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, an increase of $16 million (1%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, an increase of $21 million (2%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, an increase of $41 million (4%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $147.2 million, a decrease of $20.2 million (12%) compared to same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% compared to 77.7% during the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 62.5%.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 77.7% for the first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 64.0%
  • Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $5.3 million or 0.36% of total assets, a decrease of $9.3 million (64%) since March 31, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which was placed in nonaccrual status in the first quarter and sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $9.86 at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.90 at March 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.89 at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.96 at March 31, 2019.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarter:

  • Net income of $916 thousand ($0.05 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $3.5 million (79%) from $4.4 million ($0.24 per share – diluted) earned during the prior quarter and reflects the impact of the following:
    • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter.
    • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the current quarter associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement.
  • Net interest income decreased $328 thousand (2%) to $13.0 million compared to $13.3 million for the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.86% compared to 3.80% for the prior quarter.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.25% compared to 1.16% for the prior quarter.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 2.14% compared to 10.06% for the prior quarter.
  • Average loans totaled $1.034 billion, an increase of $2 million (1% annualized) compared to average loans for the prior quarter.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, a decrease of $37 million (11% annualized) compared the prior quarter.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, a decrease of $38 million (12% annualized) compared the prior quarter.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, a decrease of $32 million (11% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $147.2 million, a decrease of $6.0 million (16% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% compared to 58.7% for the prior quarter.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 62.5%.
  • Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $5.3 million or 0.36% of total assets, a decrease of $400 thousand (28% annualized) since December 31, 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $9.86 at March 31, 2020 compared to $9.62 at December 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.89 at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.71 at December 31, 2019.

Subsequent impacts of COVID-19:

  • We are participating in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). We expect to utilize liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve to fund the program. Through April 13, 2020, we had received approximately 580 loan applications for approximately $186 million and we have now stopped accepting applications. We do not expect that the growth in our assets resulting from the PPP will impact our regulatory capital ratios.
  • We have not experienced any unusual pressure on our deposit balances or on our liquidity position as a result of COVID-19. Should this change, in addition to our primary sources of liquidity, the Bank has credit arrangements as disclosed in our 2019 Form 10-K that provide secondary funding sources that totaled $517.8 million.
  • At March 31, 2019 our workforce totaled 216 employees of which 105 are working remotely.
  • All of our branch offices remain open, although they are operating under a reduced schedule.

Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.


                         
TABLE 1
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
                         
    For The Three Months Ended
Net income, average assets and   March 31,     December 31,
average shareholders' equity   2020     2019     2019
Net income   $ 916     $ 2,306     $ 4,369  
Average total assets   $ 1,454,019     $ 1,425,860     $ 1,492,643  
Average total earning assets   $ 1,353,098     $ 1,337,006     $ 1,390,446  
Average shareholders' equity   $ 172,120     $ 152,705     $ 172,385  
                         
Selected performance ratios                        
Return on average assets     0.25 %     0.66 %     1.16 %
Return on average equity     2.14 %     6.12 %     10.06 %
Efficiency ratio     70.5 %     77.7 %     58.7 %
                         
Share and per share amounts                        
Weighted average shares - basic (1)     17,695       17,489       18,068  
Weighted average shares - diluted (1)     17,747       17,552       18,150  
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.05     $ 0.13     $ 0.24  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.05     $ 0.13     $ 0.24  
                         
    At March 31,     At December 31,
Share and per share amounts   2020     2019     2019
Common shares outstanding (2)     16,796       18,213       18,137  
Book value per common share (2)   $ 9.86     $ 8.90     $ 9.62  
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)   $ 8.89     $ 7.96     $ 8.71  
                         
Capital ratios (4)                      
Bank of Commerce Holdings                      
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     12.02 %     12.40 %     13.19 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     12.85 %     13.25 %     14.04 %
Total capital ratio     14.93 %     15.19 %     15.97 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.78 %     11.05 %     11.30 %
Tangible common equity ratio (5)     10.38 %     9.97 %     10.80 %
                         
Merchants Bank of Commerce                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     13.66 %     13.98 %     14.39 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.66 %     13.98 %     14.39 %
Total capital ratio     14.91 %     15.08 %     15.48 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     11.45 %     11.66 %     11.58 %
                         
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
 


BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.456 billion, gross loans of $1.052 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $15 million, total deposits of $1.242 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $166 million.

TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                               
  At March 31,             At December 31,
      % of       % of   Change       % of
  2020   Total   2019   Total   Amount   %   2019   Total
Commercial $ 138,870     13 %   $ 149,575     14 %   $ (10,705 )   (7 )%   $ 141,197     14 %
Real estate - construction and land development   34,394     3       30,335     3       4,059     13 %     26,830     3  
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied   514,052     49       477,798     47       36,254     8 %     493,920     48  
Real estate - commercial owner occupied   217,319     21       200,349     19       16,970     8 %     218,833     21  
Real estate - residential - ITIN   31,998     3       36,145     3       (4,147 )   (11 )%     33,039     3  
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage   62,533     6       68,092     7       (5,559 )   (8 %     63,661     6  
Real estate - residential - equity lines   23,158     2       26,162     3       (3,004 )   (11 )%     22,099     2  
Consumer and other   29,921     3       46,150     4       (16,229 )   (35 )%     33,324     3  
Gross loans   1,052,245     100 %     1,034,606     100 %     17,639     2 %     1,032,903     100 %
Deferred fees and costs   2,129             1,992             137             2,162        
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,054,374             1,036,598             17,776             1,035,065        
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (15,067 )           (12,242 )           (2,825 )           (12,231 )      
Net loans $ 1,039,307           $ 1,024,356           $ 14,951           $ 1,022,834        
                                               
Average loans during the quarter $ 1,033,689           $ 993,261           $ 40,428     4 %   $ 1,031,702        
Average yield on loans during the quarter   4.80 %
           4.91 %           (0.11 )           4.86 %      
Average yield on loans during the year   4.80 %           4.91 %           (0.11 )           4.95 %      

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.052 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.035 billion and $1.033 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, an increase of $18 million and $19 million, respectively.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.80% compared to 4.91% and 4.86% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $1.5 million, $1.7 million and $2.3 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. We recorded $163 thousand $188 thousand and $48 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.


                                                 
                                                 
TABLE 3
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                                 
    At March 31,               At December 31,
        % of       % of   Change       % of
    2020   Total   2019   Total   Amount   %   2019   Total
Cash and due from banks   $ 21,127   6 %   $ 32,104   9 %   $ (10,977 )   (34 )%   $ 21,338   6 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     22,813   7       30,425   9       (7,612 )   (25 )%     59,266   16  
Total cash and cash equivalents     43,940   13       62,529   18       (18,589 )   (30 )%     80,604   22  
                                                 
Investment securities:                                                
U.S. government and agencies     36,043   11       46,451   13       (10,408 )   (22 )%     38,733   11  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions     63,263   19       48,935   14       14,328     29 %     42,098   11  
Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations		     160,439   50       171,814   47       (11,375 )   (7 )%     180,835   49  
Corporate securities     2,983   1       2,958   1       25     1 %     2,966   1  
Commercial mortgage backed securities     17,428   5       23,864   7       (6,436 )   (27 )%     19,307   5  
Other asset backed securities     4,921   1       95         4,826     5,080 %     3,011   1  
Total investment securities - AFS     285,077   87       294,117   82       (9,040 )   (3 )%     286,950   78  
                                                 
Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities		   $ 329,017   100 %   $ 356,646   100 %   $ (27,629 )   (8 )%   $ 367,554   100 %
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - nominal		     2.53 %         2.83 %         (0.30 )           2.39 %    
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent		     2.62 %         2.95 %         (0.33 )           2.47 %    

As of March 31, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.1 million and interest-bearing deposits of $22.8 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $285.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $294.1 million and $287.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2020, we repositioned a portion of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio to take advantage of widening credit spreads on municipal securities. We purchased securities with a par value of $37.9 million and weighted average yield of 2.85% and sold securities with a par value of $28.6 million and weighted average yield of 2.24%. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $84 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 219 and March 31, 2019 were $272.3 million, $277.6 million and $303.5 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.74%, 2.61% and 2.87%, respectively.

At March 31, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $8.4 million compared with net unrealized losses of $701 thousand and net unrealized gains of $3.7 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains / losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.


                                               
                                               
TABLE 4
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                               
  At March 31,               At December 31,
      % of       % of     Change       % of
  2020   Total   2019   Total   Amount   %   2019   Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 419,315   34 %   $ 385,696   31 %   $ 33,619     9 %   $ 432,680   34 %
Demand - interest-bearing   231,276   19       241,292   19       (10,016 )   (4 )%     239,258   19  
Money market   314,687   25       311,853   25       2,834     1 %     307,559   24  
Total demand   965,278   78       938,841   75       26,437     3 %     979,497   77  
                                               
Savings   133,552   11       139,237   11       (5,685 )   (4 )%     135,888   11  
Total non-maturing deposits   1,098,830   89       1,078,078   86       20,752     2 %     1,115,385   88  
                                               
Certificates of deposit   143,557   11       170,216   14       (26,659 )   (16 )%     151,786   12  
Total deposits $ 1,242,387   100 %   $ 1,248,294   100 %   $ (5,907 )   0 %   $ 1,267,171   100 %
                                               

Total deposits at March 31, 2020, decreased $6 million or less than 1% to $1.242 billion compared to March 31, 2019 and decreased $25 million or 8% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $20.8 million or 2% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $16.6 million or 6% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-maturing deposits from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 was less than the seasonal declines we have experienced during the first quarter of prior years. Certificates of deposit decreased $26.7 million thousand or 16% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $8.2 million or 22% annualized compared to December 31, 2019.


The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

TABLE 5
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
                                                               
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   2018   2018
Interest-bearing deposits   0.53 %     0.56 %     0.56 %     0.54 %     0.49 %     0.45 %     0.42 %     0.41 %
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand   0.35 %     0.38 %     0.38 %     0.37 %     0.34 %     0.31 %     0.29 %     0.29 %
All interest-bearing liabilities   0.65 %     0.68 %     0.68 %     0.74 %     0.67 %     0.61 %     0.64 %     0.68 %
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand   0.43 %     0.46 %     0.46 %     0.52 %     0.46 %     0.42 %     0.45 %     0.50 %

Stock Repurchase Program

We previously announced a program to repurchase 1.5 million common shares. During the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 we repurchased 1,351,922 and 90,501 shares of common stock, respectively. The remaining 57,577 shares under the program were repurchased during the first week of April 2020. All 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.


INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

TABLE 6
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                                         
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31,   Change   December 31,   Change
  2020   2019   Amount   %   2019   Amount   %
Interest income $ 14,345   $ 14,427   $ (82 )   (1 )%   $ 14,808   $ (463 )   (3 )%
Interest expense   1,359     1,423     (64 )   (4 )%     1,494     (135 )   (9 )%
Net interest income   12,986     13,004     (18 )   0 %     13,314     (328 )   (2 )%
Provision for loan
and lease losses		   2,850         2,850     100 %         2,850     100 %
Noninterest income   892     1,057     (165 )   (16 )%     1,021     (129 )   (13 )%
Noninterest expense   9,783     10,923     (1,140 )   (10 )%     8,421     1,362     16 %
Income before provision
for income taxes		   1,245     3,138     (1,893 )   (60 )%     5,914     (4,669 )   (79 )%
Provision for income taxes   329     832     (503 )   (60 )%     1,545     (1,216 )   (79 )%
Net income $ 916   $ 2,306   $ (1,390 )   (60 )%   $ 4,369   $ (3,453 )   (79 )%
                                         
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05   $ 0.13   $ (0.08 )   (62 )%   $ 0.24   $ (0.19 )   (79 )%
Weighted average shares - basic   17,695     17,489     206     1 %     18,068     (373 )   (2 )%
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05   $ 0.13   $ (0.08 )   (62 )%   $ 0.24   $ (0.19 )   (79 )%
Weighted average shares - diluted   17,747     17,552     195     1 %     18,150     (403 )   (2 )%
Dividends declared per
common share		 $ 0.05   $ 0.04   $ 0.01     25 %   $ 0.05   $     %


First Quarter of 2020 Compared With First Quarter of 2019

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $18 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher and noninterest income was $165 thousand lower. These decreases to pre-tax income were partially offset by noninterest expense that was $1.1 million lower and income taxes that were $503 thousand lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $18 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $82 thousand million or 1% to $14.3 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $307 thousand due to a $40.4 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
  • Interest on investment securities decreased $298 thousand due to a $31 thousand decrease in average securities balances and a 14 basis point decrease in average yield on the securities portfolio.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $91 thousand due to a 116 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $6.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $64 thousand or 5% to $1.4 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $69 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $8.6 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $20.2 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased three basis points.
  • Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased $55 thousand. Average FHLB borrowings were $220 thousand in the current quarter compared to $8.8 million for the same period a year ago.
  • Interest expense on other term debt decreased $55 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.
  • Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $23 thousand. The average rate paid on junior subordinated debentures decreased 93 basis points.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan loss charge-offs were only $14 thousand for the current quarter compared $50 thousand for the same period a year ago. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2019. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $165 thousand compared to the first quarter for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 million compared to the same period a year previous. During the current quarter we recorded $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract and $414 thousand in non-recurring costs related to a severance agreement. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. Excluding the non-recurring costs in both periods, noninterest expense decreased $324 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period a year previous. This decrease was primarily due to salary and benefit cost savings.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs). The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 77.7% (64.0% excluding $1.9 million of non-recurring costs).

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The tax provision for the first quarter of the prior year was $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million for an effective rate of 26.5%.

First Quarter of 2020 Compared With Fourth Quarter of 2019

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $3.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $328 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher, noninterest income was $129 thousand lower and noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher. These changes were partially offset by a provision for income taxes that was $1.2 million lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $328 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $463 thousand or 3% to $14.3 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans decreased $305 thousand due to a 6 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in average loan balances.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $28 thousand due to a 14 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio partially offset by a $5.4 million decrease in average securities balances.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $186 thousand due to a $34.0 million decrease in average balances and a 35 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits due from banks.

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $135 thousand or 9% to $1.4 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $129 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances decreased $24.1 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $6.0 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by three basis points.
  • Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $6 thousand.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan charge offs were $14 thousand in the current quarter compared to $54 thousand in the prior quarter. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the previous quarter. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $129 thousand, the decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Increases in noninterest expense included:

  • $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract.
  • $414 thousand non-recurring costs related to a previously disclosed severance agreement.
  • $441 thousand in salaries and benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.) compared with 58.7% for the prior quarter.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million was an effective tax rate of 26.1%.


Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 6 presented earlier in this press release.

TABLE 7
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                                       
    For The Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2019
    Average
Balance		   Interest(1)   Yield /
Rate (5)		   Average
Balance		   Interest(1)   Yield /
Rate (5)		   Average
Balance		   Interest(1)   Yield /
Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                                                      
Net loans (2)   $ 1,033,689   $ 12,338   4.80 %   $ 993,261   $ 12,031   4.91 %   $ 1,031,702   $ 12,643   4.86 %
Taxable securities     237,405     1,582   2.68 %     253,068     1,764   2.83 %     245,487     1,567   2.53 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     34,869     271   3.13 %     50,454     387   3.11 %     32,158     258   3.18 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		     47,135     154   1.31 %     40,223     245   2.47 %     81,099     340   1.66 %
Average interest-
earning assets		     1,353,098     14,345   4.26 %     1,337,006     14,427   4.38 %     1,390,446     14,808   4.23 %
Cash and due from banks     21,987                 21,392                 24,083            
Premises and equipment, net     15,753                 14,581                 16,049            
Goodwill     11,671                 7,902                 11,671            
Other intangible assets, net     4,701                 3,970                 4,890            
Other assets     46,809                 41,009                 45,504            
Average total assets   $ 1,454,019               $ 1,425,860               $ 1,492,643            
                                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest-bearing demand   $ 233,375     100   0.17 %   $ 243,376     126   0.21 %   $ 244,276     108   0.18 %
Money market     307,587     403   0.53 %     293,396     289   0.40 %     318,127     479   0.60 %
Savings     135,504     118   0.35 %     131,081     111   0.34 %     138,155     128   0.37 %
Certificates of deposit     147,241     464   1.27 %     167,463     490   1.19 %     153,223     499   1.29 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings     220       %     8,778     55   2.54 %           %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     9,963     184   7.43 %     12,889     239   7.52 %     9,952     183   7.30 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		     10,310     90   3.51 %     10,310     113   4.44 %     10,310     97   3.73 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		     844,200     1,359   0.65 %     867,293     1,423   0.67 %     874,043     1,494   0.68 %
Noninterest-bearing demand     420,847                 388,410                 428,420            
Other liabilities     16,852                 17,452                 17,795            
Shareholders’ equity     172,120                 152,705                 172,385            
Average liabilities and
shareholders’ equity		   $ 1,454,019               $ 1,425,860               $ 1,492,643            
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4) 		        $ 12,986   3.86 %         $ 13,004   3.94 %         $ 13,314   3.80 %
                                                       
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $257 thousand, $181 thousand, and $224 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million, $8.5 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019 included $163 thousand, $48 thousand and $188 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 6, 2 and 7 basis points, respectively.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
 


                               
TABLE 8
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                               
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Beginning balance ALLL $ 12,231     $ 12,285     $ 12,445       $ 12,242     $ 12,292  
Provision for loan and lease losses   2,850                            
Loans charged-off   (169 )     (174 )     (319 )       (659 )     (348 )
Loan loss recoveries   155       120       159         862       298  
Ending balance ALLL $ 15,067     $ 12,231     $ 12,285       $ 12,445     $ 12,242  
                               
  At March 31,   At December 31,   At September 30,   At June 30,   At March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Nonaccrual loans:                              
Commercial $ 39     $ 61     $ 139       $ 194     $ 1,018  
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied               10,099         10,690       10,878  
Real estate - commercial owner occupied   3,103       3,103                      
Real estate - residential - ITIN   1,878       2,221       2,339         2,389       2,392  
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage   184       191       198         217       182  
Real estate - residential - equity lines                             42  
Consumer and other   39       40       21         22       23  
Total nonaccrual loans   5,243       5,616       12,796         13,512       14,535  
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                              
Commercial   592       595       629         1,092       1,187  
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied                       791       793  
Real estate - residential - ITIN   3,891       3,957       4,072         4,300       4,342  
Real estate - residential - equity lines   226       231       236         242       358  
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans   4,709       4,783       4,937         6,425       6,680  
                               
All other accruing impaired loans                              
                               
Total impaired loans $ 9,952     $ 10,399     $ 17,733       $ 19,937     $ 21,215  
                               
Gross loans outstanding at period end $ 1,052,245     $ 1,032,903     $ 1,033,082       $ 1,036,724     $ 1,034,606  
                               
Impaired loans to gross loans   0.95 %
     1.01 %
     1.72 %
       1.92 %
     2.05 %
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans   0.50 %
     0.54 %
     1.24 %
       1.30 %
     1.40 %
                               
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:                    
Gross loans   1.43 %
     1.18 %
     1.19 %
       1.20 %
     1.18 %
Nonaccrual loans   287.37 %
     217.79 %
     96.01 %
       92.10 %
     84.22 %
Impaired loans   151.40 %
     117.62 %
     69.28 %
       62.42 %
     57.70 %


Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, are not indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).

At March 31, 2020, our review of the adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) focused on our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. We considered concentrations of credit in industries that are more likely to be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. We evaluated our C&I portfolio by NAICS code and our CRE portfolio for concentrations of tenants in higher risk industries or for loans with higher LTVs. We also completed analyses on individual borrowers who may be higher risk and utilized the most current or projected economic indicators possible. After completing this work, we significantly increased our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. The increase, expressed as a percent, varied from 50% to 200%.

Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $15.1 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 23% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. A provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million was recorded during the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.43% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at March 31, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At March 31, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $10.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $318 thousand compared to impaired loans of $21.2 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million at March 31, 2019 and impaired loans of $10.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $324 thousand at December 31, 2019.

TABLE 9
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                         
    At March 31,   At December 31,   At September 30,   At June 30,   At March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Nonaccrual   $ 1,611     $ 1,680     $ 1,746     $ 1,828     $ 2,725  
Accruing     4,709       4,783       4,937       6,425       6,680  
Total troubled debt restructurings   $ 6,320     $ 6,463     $ 6,683     $ 8,253     $ 9,405  
                                         
Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans     0.60 %     0.63 %     0.65 %     0.80 %     0.91 %

There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, we had 97 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 93 were performing according to their restructured terms.

TDR Guidance

On March 22, 2020, financial institution regulators released guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which provided clarification on the treatment of short term loan modifications for borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. The guidance presented a change to the existing accounting for troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”) stating that short-term modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers who are considered current, should not be considered a TDR. The guidance provided examples of short-term (six months or less) modifications including; payment deferrals, fee waivers and extensions of repayment terms. The guidance noted that institutions can presume that borrowers who were current on payments were not experiencing financial difficulties, and as such, the loans don’t meet the TDR classification criteria. The guidance also clarified that modification or deferral programs mandated by the federal or state government related to COVID-19 would not be within the scope of TDR accounting.

We are responding to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the regulatory guidance to grant short term COVID-19 related loan modifications. Deferral periods are either 3 or 6 months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19.

The following table presents approved loan modification and pending loan modification requests at March 31, 2020, none of which meet the definition of a TDR.

TABLE 10
COVID-19 LOAN MODIFICATIONS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                             
  At March 31, 2020
      Commercial   Residential          
  Commercial   Real Estate   Real Estate   Consumer   Total
In process $ 2,613   $ 10,404   $   $   $ 13,017
Approved   6,649     13,580     3,271     14     23,514
Total $ 9,262   $ 23,984   $ 3,271   $ 14   $ 36,531
                             
Number of contracts in process   11     9             20
Number of contracts approved   13     19     4     1     37
Total   24     28     4     1     57


The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.

TABLE 11
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                         
    At March 31,   At December 31,   At September 30,   At June 30,   At March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 5,243     $ 5,616     $ 12,796     $ 13,512     $ 14,535  
90 days past due and still accruing     2                          
Total nonperforming loans     5,245       5,616       12,796       13,512       14,535  
                                         
Other real estate owned ("OREO")     8       35       58             34  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,253     $ 5,651     $ 12,854     $ 13,512     $ 14,569  
                                         
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.50 %     0.54 %     1.24 %     1.30 %     1.40 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.36 %     0.38 %     0.87 %     0.94 %     0.99 %


The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of March 31, 2020.

TABLE 12
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                                               
  At March 31, 2020
                                Years 6            
                                Through   Beyond      
  Year 1   Year 2   Year 3   Year 4   Year 5   Year 10   Year 10   Total
Rate Index:                                              
Fixed $ 49,987   $ 52,031   $ 58,887   $ 53,363   $ 28,366   $ 171,005   $ 38,479   $ 452,118
Variable:                                              
Prime   92,700     6,103     8,011     6,263     6,987     1,604         121,668
5 Year Treasury   30,691     62,962     79,234     72,404     92,052     50,407         387,750
7 Year Treasury   773     7,776     4,831     5,690     361     13,739         33,170
1 Year LIBOR   21,225                             21,225
Other Indexes   4,088     2,924     1,799     1,737     9,913     12,067     672     33,200
Nonaccrual   572     514     498     479     456     1,850     874     5,243
Total $ 200,036   $ 132,310   $ 153,260   $ 139,936   $ 138,135   $ 250,672   $ 40,025   $ 1,054,374


For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.

TABLE 13
LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                   
    At March 31, 2020
    Loans At   Loans Above      
    Floor Rate   Floor Rate   Total
Variable rate loans with floors:                  
Prime   $ 63,481   $ 5,280   $ 68,761
5 year Treasury     302,583     50,386     352,969
7 Year Treasury     33,170         33,170
1 Year LIBOR         741     741
Other Indexes     14,299     1,287     15,586
    $ 413,533   $ 57,694     471,227
                   
Variable rate loans without floors:                  
Prime                 52,907
5 year Treasury                 34,781
7 Year Treasury                
1 Year LIBOR                 20,484
Other Indexes                 17,614
                  125,786
Total variable rate loans                 597,013
                   
Fixed rate loans                 452,118
Nonaccrual loans                 5,243
Total loans               $ 1,054,374
                   


                             
TABLE 14
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  At March 31,   Change   At December 31,
  2020   2019   $   %   2019
Assets:                            
Cash and due from banks $ 21,127     $ 32,104     $ (10,977 )   (34 )%   $ 21,338  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   22,813       30,425       (7,612 )   (25 )%     59,266  
Total cash and cash equivalents   43,940       62,529       (18,589 )   (30 )%     80,604  
                             
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   285,077       294,117       (9,040 )   (3 )%     286,950  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,054,374       1,036,598       17,776     2 %     1,035,065  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (15,067 )     (12,242 )     (2,825 )   (23 )%     (12,231 )
Net loans   1,039,307       1,024,356       14,951     1 %     1,022,834  
                             
Premises and equipment, net   15,452       15,391       61     %     15,906  
Other real estate owned   8       34       (26 )   (76 )%     35  
Life insurance   23,824       23,294       530     2 %     23,701  
Deferred tax asset, net   3,149       6,072       (2,923 )   (48 )%     4,553  
Goodwill   11,671       11,710       (39 )   %     11,671  
Other intangible assets, net   4,618       5,384       (766 )   (14 )%     4,809  
Other assets   28,834       28,604       230     1 %     28,553  
Total assets $ 1,455,880     $ 1,471,491     $ (15,611 )   (1 )%   $ 1,479,616  
                             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                            
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 419,315     $ 385,696     $ 33,619     9 %   $ 432,680  
Demand - interest-bearing   231,276       241,292       (10,016 )   (4 )%     239,258  
Money market   314,687       311,853       2,834     1 %     307,559  
Savings   133,552       139,237       (5,685 )   (4 )%     135,888  
Certificates of deposit   143,557       170,216       (26,659 )   (16 )%     151,786  
Total deposits   1,242,387       1,248,294       (5,907 )   %     1,267,171  
                             
Term debt:                            
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   10,000       20,000       (10,000 )   (50 )%      
Other borrowings   10,000       12,596       (2,596 )   (21 )%     10,000  
Unamortized debt issuance costs   (31 )     (79 )     48     61 %     (43 )
Net term debt   19,969       32,517       (12,548 )   (39 )%     9,957  
                             
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310       10,310           %     10,310  
Other liabilities   17,556       18,272       (716 )   (4 )%     17,700  
Total liabilities   1,290,222       1,309,393       (19,171 )   (1 )%     1,305,138  
                             
Shareholders' equity:                            
Common stock   59,067       71,966       (12,899 )   (18 )%     71,311  
Retained earnings   100,644       90,626       10,018     11 %     100,566  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   5,947       (494 )     6,441     1,304 %     2,601  
Total shareholders' equity   165,658       162,098       3,560     2 %     174,478  
                             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,455,880     $ 1,471,491     $ (15,611 )   (1 )%   $ 1,479,616  
                             
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,353,822     $ 1,361,841     $ (8,019 )   (1 )%   $ 1,377,588  
Shares outstanding   16,796       18,213       (1,417 )   (8 )%     18,137  
Book value per share (1) $ 9.86     $ 8.90     $ 0.96     11 %   $ 9.62  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 8.89     $ 7.96     $ 0.93     12 %   $ 8.71  
                             
(1)  Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
 


                               
TABLE 15
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
    For The Three Months Ended
    March 31,   Change   December 31,
    2020     2019   $   %   2019
Interest income:                              
Interest and fees on loans   $ 12,338     $ 12,031   $ 307     3 %   $ 12,643
Interest on taxable securities     1,582       1,764     (182 )   (10 )%     1,567
Interest on tax-exempt securities     271       387     (116 )   (30 )%     258
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     154       245     (91 )   (37 )%     340
Total interest income     14,345       14,427     (82 )   (1 )%     14,808
Interest expense:                              
Interest on demand deposits     100       126     (26 )   (21 )%     108
Interest on money market     403       289     114     39 %     479
Interest on savings     118       111     7     6 %     128
Interest on certificates of deposit     464       490     (26 )   (5 )%     499
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco borrowings		           55     (55 )   (100 )%    
Interest on other borrowings     184       239     (55 )   (23 )%     183
Interest on junior subordinated debentures     90       113     (23 )   (20 )%     97
Total interest expense     1,359       1,423     (64 )   (4 )%     1,494
Net interest income     12,986       13,004     (18 )   %     13,314
Provision for loan and lease losses     2,850           2,850     100 %    
Net interest income after provision
for loan and lease losses		     10,136       13,004     (2,868 )   (22 )%     13,314
Noninterest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     169       168     1     1 %     198
ATM and point of sale fees     268       265     3     1 %     282
Payroll and benefit processing fees     170       171     (1 )   (1 )%     183
Life insurance     123       129     (6 )   (5 )%     126
Gain on investment securities, net     84       92     (8 )   (9 )%     49
Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco dividends		     130       121     9     7 %     131
(Loss) gain on sale of OREO     (23 )     23     (46 )   (200 )%     21
Other (loss) income     (29 )     88     (117 )   (133 )%     31
Total noninterest income     892       1,057     (165 )   (16 )%     1,021
                                   


                               
TABLE 15 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                               
    For The Three Months Ended
    March 31,   Change   December 31,
    2020   2019   $   %   2019
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and related benefits     5,887     5,729     158     3 %     4,924
Premises and equipment     854     975     (121 )   (12 )%     916
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium		     36     100     (64 )   (64 )%    
Data processing     531     576     (45 )   (8 )%     739
Professional services     334     303     31     10 %     309
Telecommunications     171     173     (2 )   (1 )%     190
Acquisition and merger         1,930     (1,930 )   (100 )%    
Other expenses     1,970     1,137     833     73 %     1,343
Total noninterest expense     9,783     10,923     (1,140 )   (10 )%     8,421
Income before provision for income taxes     1,245     3,138     (1,893 )   (60 )%     5,914
Provision for income taxes     329     832     (503 )   (60 )%     1,545
Net income   $ 916   $ 2,306   $ (1,390 )   (60 )%   $ 4,369
                               
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.05   $ 0.13   $ (0.08 )   (62 )%   $ 0.24
Weighted average shares - basic     17,695     17,489     206     1 %     18,068
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.05   $ 0.13   $ (0.08 )   (62 )%   $ 0.24
Weighted average shares - diluted     17,747     17,552     195     1 %     18,150
                                 


                               
TABLE 16
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                               
    For The Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Earning assets:                              
Loans   $ 1,033,689   $ 1,031,702   $ 1,029,534   $ 1,028,187   $ 993,261
Taxable securities     237,405     245,487     238,601     249,907     253,068
Tax-exempt securities     34,869     32,158     32,974     39,501     50,454
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     47,135     81,099     58,897     35,605     40,223
Total earning assets     1,353,098     1,390,446     1,360,006     1,353,200     1,337,006
                               
Cash and due from banks     21,987     24,083     23,822     21,942     21,392
Premises and equipment, net     15,753     16,049     15,922     15,819     14,581
Goodwill     11,671     11,671     11,686     11,720     7,902
Other intangible assets, net     4,701     4,890     5,083     5,275     3,970
Other assets     46,809     45,504     45,925     42,769     41,009
Total assets   $ 1,454,019   $ 1,492,643   $ 1,462,444   $ 1,450,725   $ 1,425,860
                               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                              
Demand - noninterest-bearing   $ 420,847   $ 428,420   $ 405,853   $ 379,173   $ 388,410
Demand - interest-bearing     233,375     244,276     243,553     238,840     243,376
Money market     307,587     318,127     309,188     296,326     293,396
Savings     135,504     138,155     138,296     139,307     131,081
Certificates of deposit     147,241     153,223     157,620     164,084     167,463
Total deposits     1,244,554     1,282,201     1,254,510     1,217,730     1,223,726
                               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings     220             30,000     8,778
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     9,963     9,952     9,942     10,841     12,889
Junior subordinated debentures     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310
Other liabilities     16,852     17,795     18,074     18,246     17,452
Total liabilities     1,281,899     1,320,258     1,292,836     1,287,127     1,273,155
                               
Shareholders' equity     172,120     172,385     169,608     163,598     152,705
Liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 1,454,019   $ 1,492,643   $ 1,462,444   $ 1,450,725   $ 1,425,860
                               


                               
TABLE 17
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                               
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2019   2019   2018   2017
Earning assets:                            
Loans   $ 1,033,689   $ 993,261   $ 1,020,801   $ 915,360   $ 818,119
Taxable securities     237,405     253,068     246,723     207,407     165,333
Tax-exempt securities     34,869     50,454     38,706     50,330     74,231
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     47,135     40,223     54,095     47,038     66,872
Total earning assets     1,353,098     1,337,006     1,360,325     1,220,135     1,124,555
                               
Cash and due from banks     21,987     21,392     22,806     20,468     18,301
Premises and equipment, net     15,753     14,581     15,598     13,952     15,567
Goodwill     11,671     7,902     10,758     665     665
Other intangible assets, net     4,701     3,970     4,807     1,252     1,471
Other assets     46,809     41,009     43,818     32,369     37,692
Total assets   $ 1,454,019   $ 1,425,860   $ 1,458,112   $ 1,288,841   $ 1,198,251
                               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                              
Demand - noninterest-bearing   $ 420,847   $ 388,410   $ 400,588   $ 332,197   $ 289,735
Demand - interest-bearing     233,375     243,376     242,516     238,328     209,792
Money market     307,587     293,396     304,340     250,685     224,913
Savings     135,504     131,081     136,733     109,025     111,376
Certificates of deposit     147,241     167,463     160,550     168,183     205,648
Total deposits     1,244,554     1,223,726     1,244,727     1,098,418     1,041,464
                               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings     220     8,778     9,644     22,466     302
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs     9,963     12,889     10,895     15,143     17,981
Junior subordinated debentures     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310
Other liabilities     16,852     17,452     17,894     12,286     12,293
Total liabilities     1,281,899     1,273,155     1,293,470     1,158,623     1,082,350
                               
Shareholders' equity     172,120     152,705     164,642     130,218     115,901
Liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 1,454,019   $ 1,425,860   $ 1,458,112   $ 1,288,841   $ 1,198,251
                               


About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

Contact Information:

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

 

Primary Logo

