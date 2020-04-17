Covid-19: Interior Minister hails conditions at quarantine centres

Saurimo, ANGOLA, April 17 - The interior minister, Eugénio Laborinho, Thursday, in Saurimo (Lunda Sul) expressed satisfaction at the accommodation conditions created in the three quarantine centers, with a view to combating the covid-19 and the organization of the local commission. ,

Three quarantine centers have 327 beds prepared to deal with covid-19 suspect cases and 28 mechanical ventilators.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the 12-hour visit, the government official said that Lunda Sul is prepared to comply with preventive measures against the pandemic.

On the other hand, he explained that some difficulties presented by the Local government were noted, with emphasis on the poor conditions of the tertiary roads, EN / 230 (Malanje and Saurimo), rehabilitation of the bridge over the River Lui, the lack of tank trucks, reinforcement of National Police personnel, doctors and ambulances.

He appealed to the staff of the National Police, Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and other bodies involved in security and public order to redouble their efforts, in order to ensure that citizens who are not covered by the exception of the Presidential Decree and insist on circulating on public roads, are ordered to returning home.

The continuous inspection of commercial establishments, whether or not they are complying with the Decree, allowing those who only trade food products to operate, as well as banks, fuel pumps and workshops, are part of the recommendations issued by the Minister of the Interior.

