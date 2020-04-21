ITFirms Revealed List of Premier Custom Software Development Companies

ITFirms lays the groundwork for Custom Software Development to the Business Industries!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As ITFirms released a new list of flourishing custom software development companies, the main reason why B2B and B2C technology buyers trust this list is to discover alternative service providers and to compare their services. Every service page on ITFirms offers a list of alternatives and suggested comparisons.

All the companies listed here are determined based on the site traffic patterns on ITFirms and Google Search patterns. Service Providers and their corresponding websites that are most often compared are suggested as alternatives and comparisons on each other’s page.

Most review sites make use of simple averages to determine a service’s score or overall star rating. To find the best software development companies, ITFirms weigh ratings and reviews differently to provide a more reliable score than a simple average. This includes visiting the most recent reviews and ratings, reviews from a random, representative sample of customers – all average scores are calculated to calculate the most accurate and objective picture of customer sentiment to buyers.

1. Itransition

2. Eleks

3. Konstant Infosolutions

4. Intellectsoft

5. Fingent

6. Segue Technologies

7. iTechArt

8. KitRUM

9. CloudLogic Technologies

10. Rademade

With all the tools required for modern software development: Slack, GiT, GITHUB, Jira, Jenkins, AWS, VMWare, Agile-scrum – all the efforts were implemented keeping the “Left shift’ mindset, facing the challenges and being in line with the quality standards.

About ITFirms

ITFirms.co reviews and rates the latest tech partners across various industry niches and technology domains. Their ratings and reviews become the basis of service promotion and increasing ranking in organic searches for the services and brands that businesses have to offer.

