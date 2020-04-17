Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Size Hit USD 6690.8 Million by 2026; Rising Demand for Efficient Cooling Systems in Automobiles to Fuel the Market, Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are DaviesCraig, Gates Corporation, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, BLDC Pump Co., Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Continental AG and more players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive electric water pump market size is projected to reach USD 6690.8 million by 2026, surging at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Introduction of innovative designs and solutions will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Pump Type (12V, 24V), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. An electric water pump (EWP) in automobiles is installed mainly for engine cooling, battery cooling, and heating air circulation. It plays an important role in maintaining the thermal balance in a vehicle and many innovators have developed advanced products in this regard.

For instance, Italy-based automotive cooling system specialist Saleri engineered a unique electromechanical water pump (EMP) to enable enhanced temperature control, without increasing power, in hybrid-powered vehicles. Similarly, the German automotive major Rheinmetall employed the canned motor concept to design a novel coolant solution that eliminates the need for sealing elements, thus ensuring a prolonged lifespan of the water pump. These, and many such innovations, are expected to emerge as the leading automotive electric water pump market trends in the forthcoming years.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/automotive-electric-water-pump-market-102618







The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 2410.2 million in 2018. Additionally, it provides the following information:

Comprehensive insights into the regional dynamics of the market;

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market;

Exhaustive study of the various market segments; and

Microscopic evaluation of the market drivers, trends, and challenges.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the automotive electric water pump market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-electric-water-pump-market-102618







List of Players Covered in the Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Report:

• DaviesCraig

• Gates Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schaeffler AG

• BLDC Pump Co., Ltd.

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Continental AG





Market Driver



Escalating Pollution Levels Worldwide to Aid Market Expansion

Air pollution levels all over the world are escalating at an unprecedented rate and emissions from on-road vehicles is one of the foremost contributors to this rise. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ambient air pollution was responsible for close to 4.2 million deaths worldwide in 2016. In the US, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that motor vehicles account for 75% of the carbon monoxide pollution. One of the main reasons for such high level of vehicular pollution is the outdated and inefficient combustion and coolant technologies in automobiles. As a result, the fuel efficiency of vehicles is reduced, leading to more emissions and more pollution. In this scenario, the development of sustainable EWP systems for automobiles will bode well for the automotive electric water pump market growth.





Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share; Europe to Follow Closely

The market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 951.7 million in 2018 and is expected to expand steadily in the coming years, enabling the region to dominate the automotive electric water pump market share. The chief growth propeller in the region is the skyrocketing demand for passenger vehicles, which itself is supported by continuously rising disposable income. In Europe, on the other hand, stringent government regulations on vehicular carbon emissions are nudging people towards electric vehicles which come preinstalled with EWP systems. A similar trend is witnessed in North America where there is an increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, which augurs well for this market.





Competitive Landscape



Targeted Innovation Strategies to be Adopted by Major Players

While the opportunities for innovation are wide and extensive in this market, industry leaders are adopting a more targeted approach towards developing innovative solutions, the automotive electric water pump market analysis suggests. Companies are particularly designing products to cater to the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles, where the demand for advanced EWP units is set to rise in the near future.





Quick Buy - Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102618







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Pump Type 12V 24V Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-electric-water-pump-market-102618







Industry Developments:

January 2020: Rheinmetall Automotive, the Germany-based automotive technologies supplier, secured an eight-year-long contract from a reputed carmaker to supply water pumps for electric vehicles. Rheinmetall has announced that it will deliver two versions of its electric water recirculation pump (WUP) for an estimated value of €130 million for the entire duration of the contract.

September 2018: Continental AG announced the launch of two new PRO Kits that will contain a water pump along with power transmission engine belts. In addition to the kits, the company also announced the inclusion of 23 new types of water pumps to its existing portfolio of pumps to enable better temperature regulation in automobile engines.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

EV Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle HVAC Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Long-range, Medium Range, Short Range), By Electric Compressor Type (Electric Compressor, Hybrid Drive Compressor), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Off-Road Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Logistics, Military, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Power Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), By Application (Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics), By Component Type (Microcontroller Unit, Power Integrated Unit), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/automotive-electric-water-pump-market-9756





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.