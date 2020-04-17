Diet Doc Recommends Safe, but Rapid Weight Loss Tips You Can Use at Home

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding ways to stay healthy and keep your weight under control from home is all too necessary these days. For those who are now at home for most if not all of your day, this can be a major readjustment period as far as your wellness is concerned. For instance, if you’re someone who is accustomed to walking, cycling, jogging or any other outdoor activity, the restrictions on our ability to move freely could be hindering you from getting much needed exercise. In addition, stocking up on processed foods that last longer in order to minimize trips to the grocery store may also be presenting an obstacle to healthier eating. However, it’s not all bad. In fact, there may be opportunities to improve your health and stimulate weight loss as you remain home as well. For example:

You’re not eating out as much – Not being out as often may mean that you’re eating less food (fast food in particular) at lunch or on your way home from work.

You’re making homecooked meals more often – It’s a great opportunity to start cooking more often. Trying new, healthy recipes with fresh produce and vegetables is a good way to reset your diet and eating habits.

Reduced temptation – Not being around coworkers or going out to dinner and lunch means you may not be tempted as often to indulge in certain foods or overeat.

You have more time to exercise – By staying home and with no commute to and from work taking up extra time, this gives you an increased opportunity to do some at-home workouts to keep yourself in shape.

You can enroll in a weight loss program (from home) – Telemedicine company, Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss provides an incredible opportunity to help you lose weight from the comfort of your own home. Having long since eliminated the need for in-person visits, checkups and weigh ins, their team of licensed weight loss professionals help patients see rapid weight loss nationwide by phone or computer. Their weight loss coaches are available seven days a week to help you make the most of your customized, doctor supervised weight loss plan. With 97% of patients meeting quick weight loss targets, Diet Doc can help you shop for the foods you need and prescribe powerful medications to speed up your progress.

Interested in what medical weight loss can do for you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

