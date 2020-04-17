Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size Worth Around US$ 77 bn 2027

Acumen Research and Consulting, Latest Published Report on “Non-woven Fabrics Market, Size, Share, Growth, Consumption, Revenue and Forecast, 2020 - 2027”.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-woven fabrics market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 77 bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Non-woven fabrics are defined as sheet or web structures which are connected mechanically, thermally, or chemically by interweaving fibers of filaments. These sheets are flat and porous those are made of molten plastic or plastic film. Non-woven fabrics are not made by converting fibers into yarn or weaving or knitting. Non-woven fabrics have basic functions including absorbency, resilience, bacterial barriers, softness, stretch, strength, washability, cushioning, flame retardancy, filtering, liquid repellency, and sterility.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1811

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer

The factors such as increasing production and capacities of the manufacturers for non-woven fabric are likely to flourish the market in Asia Pacific. China holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific, owing to increasing demand of non-woven fabric among consumers and also production of non-woven fabric. Also, textile industry is booming in China due to government supports and increasing investment for non-woven fabric. The country remains the biggest garment exporter in the world with immense manufacturing potential, its domestic over-supply, and rising global free trade have hampered the growth of market. The Chinese government has spent US$ 8 Bn for Xinjiang as the hotbed for the manufacture of textiles and clothes. The northwest of China is anticipated be the largest garment manufacturing base in the world by 2030.

Market dynamics

The rapidly growing textile industry is the major factor that drives the global non-woven fabrics market. The significant growth of textiles market is due to major shifts in changing lifestyles and convenience across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income of developing countries is the key driver to boom the non-woven fabric market. Due to mass production of non-woven fabrics it has lower initial cost compared to knit fabrics and woven. Rapid industrialization and advanced technology in textile industry are other factors which fuel the unwoven fabrics demand globally. Increased raw materials costs marginally hinder the growth of the global non-woven fabric market. Increasing raw material prices is the main challenge for the non-woven fabric market. As raw material prices increase, the global non-wovens industry faces challenges. The demand for non-woven fabrics also faced issues associated with stringent rules and regulations for textile industry.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/non-woven-fabrics-market

During forecast period, drylaid technology is likely to create opportunity for major vendors in the market. Nonwoven fabrics are manufactured continuously with the support of drylaid technology. This technology therefore leads to faster belt speed and low cost. In fact, the device is used to manufacture both disposable and reusable products at a wide scale. The drylaid nonwovens are primarily used in the surgical, hygienic, automotive and packaging industries. Owing to its high yield, i.e. fiber per kilogram, producers use polypropylene to produce drylaid non-woven. The high degree of process efficiency and excellent properties of drylaid non-woven have seen fast improvement in recent years. There is a growing market in various industries for non-woven fabrics manufactured using drylaid technology.

The global non-woven fabrics market includes major players such as P.H. Glatfelter Co, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Suominen Corporation, Albarrie, Ahlstrom Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johns Manvile (JM), Avintiv Inc., Freudenberg SE, Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and others.

Related Reports

Refinery Catalyst Market - The global market size is poised to reach around US 5.8 billion by 2026 and growing at noteworthy CAGR of 3.7 % throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

- The global market size is poised to reach around US 5.8 billion by 2026 and growing at noteworthy CAGR of 3.7 % throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Industrial Lubricants Market - The global market size is expected to reach US$ 72.4 billion by 2026, growing at noteworthy CAGR of 4.7 % over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

- The global market size is expected to reach US$ 72.4 billion by 2026, growing at noteworthy CAGR of 4.7 % over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Conformal Coatings Market - The global market size is expected to reach around US$ 16 billion by 2026 and growing at a noteworthy CAGR around 5.2 % from forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Recent Developments

In May 2018, Kimberly Clark Corporation has approved US$ 30 Mn for expanding the non-woven manufacturing plant in North Carolina. In this plant they produce non-woven materials for Kimberly-Clark's North American adult and feminine care brands.

In June 2018, DuPont has expanded Tyvek Nonwoven's capacity, with over US$ 400 Mn of investment

In January 2019, Johns Manville (JM) and a Berkshire Hathaway Company have announced that they have invested to expand the capacity in Defiance, Ohio, manufacturing facility.

Target Audience

Raw material producers and suppliers

Non-woven fabric material producers

Non-woven fabric distributors and traders

Governments and R&D institutions

End-use sectors

Associations and industry bodies

Market research and consulting firms

Market Segmentation

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Technology

Dry-laid

Spunmelt

Wet-laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Material

Polypropelene (PP)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Polythelene(PE)

Rayon

Wood pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others (binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers)

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Function

Disposable

Non disposable

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Application

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others (medical, geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather)

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1811

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1811

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.