Kristopher Kale Sligh: What Motivated Him to Become a Marketer

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- No matter what career you are in, you have reason for having gone into it, whether by necessity or desire. Kale Sligh explains what pushed him to enter a marketing career. Loving the job you do is one of the best things you can experience. Not everyone can have this be the case; after all, a lot of people are in the careers they are in because of circumstance or having to settle for less than they may have wanted. However, for those who are both as lucky and determined as Kristopher Kale Sligh, they have a greater opportunity to get into the career of their choice. But what motivates someone to care so much about the career they choose? Kristopher Kale Sligh explains what motivated him to enter the marketing industry and why he remains in it.There are a number of reasons why people go into marketing, not the least of which, Kristopher Kale Sligh notes, is due to the pace of the industry. Marketing is an ever-evolving business, with marketing campaigns needing to change seemingly at the drop of a hat. One day one kind of marketing might be the hottest thing since the sun; the next day, you may find that this is old hat in comparison to the next big thing. One example Kale Sligh brings up is when it was super hot to staff social media accounts for corporations with Internet-savvy people who can manage the account and make it seem "hip," as it were. At the time, it was incredibly successful, with companies such as Wendy's and Denny's being seen as amusing, irreverent, and bizarre for making some of the tweets they did. The social media manager for Wendy's, for instance, became famous for insulting and mocking people, while Arby's was noted for making cardboard statues of characters and concepts from video games and Japanese animation.Kristopher Kale Sligh notes that while this saw some success, it was not entirely long-lasting. Eventually, a lot of Twitter users grew tired of the accounts at best, or critical at worst. "Silence, Brand" memes were posted on brand tweets; a gif from the film "Mr. Deeds" featuring an adult Steve Buscemi posing as a child would be posted frequently. People just kind of moved on. While this might seem like a negative aspect of the industry, to people like Kristopher Kale Sligh, it is anything but. Sure, it might be financially advantageous if people somehow never got sick of your ads, but that's not only unrealistic but boring. Kale Sligh feels that the nature of marketing and how it grows and changes makes the industry exciting for him to participate in. He wants to make sure that the work he does today is not just done day after day after this.

