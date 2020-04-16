NNSA releases instructions for virtual public hearing on Draft Environmental Impact Statement for proposed plutonium pit mission at SRS

AIKEN, South Carolina – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will hold a virtual public hearing on the Draft Savannah River Site (SRS) Plutonium Pit Production Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The hearing will be on Thursday, April 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants can join by computer, telephone, or other device.

The SRS Plutonium Pit Production EIS evaluates the environmental impacts of producing 50 pits per year at SRS. NNSA proposes repurposing the partially built Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility for this mission. Repurposing it for pit production would include equipment installation, additional infrastructure construction, workforce expansion, waste management operations, and transportation. To learn more about the EIS and the pit mission, go to this link.

In light of recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on public gatherings, NNSA will hold a virtual public hearing in place of an in-person meeting. Those interested in participating can do so in two ways, both of which will provide opportunities to register to make a public comment:

Video: A computer or a device like a smartphone will allow participants to both see and hear the presentation. They may wish to test the connection prior to the event to ensure best results. For computer users, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox gives the best results. Users of other devices will likely need to download the free Webex Meet app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Go to the link for the virtual public meeting.

Audio: A phone will allow participants to hear the presentation but not see it: Call 408-418-9388 Enter the Conference ID: 796 495 716 #



Written and oral comments will be given equal weight.

NNSA will consider all comments received or postmarked by May 18, the end of the comment period, in preparing the Final EIS. Comments received or postmarked after that date will be considered to the extent practicable. Written comments on the Draft EIS or requests for information related to the EIS should be sent to:

Email:

NEPA-SRS@srs.gov (preferred)

Please use the subject line: Draft SRS Pit Production EIS Comment

U.S. mail:

Ms. Jennifer Nelson, NEPA Document Manager

National Nuclear Security Administration

Savannah River Field Office

P.O. Box A

Aiken, SC 29802