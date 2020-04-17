Payment Processing Company GoChyp Acquires Equity Stake in LaneAxis

GoChyp Joins Forces With LaneAxis GoChyp Founder & CEO Steven Lemma

New partnership will include LaneAxis utilizing GoChyp’s backend system

I'm inspired by the leadership that’s driving the company. I'm excited to see LaneAxis change the game in transportation - as well as integrating payments with GoChyp, to combine our mutual powers.” — Steven Lemma, GoChyp Founder and CEO

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis, Inc., which this week announced it had surpassed $300,000 in its equity fundraise, saw its grand total soar in one fell swoop following a major contribution from GoChyp, a payment processing company based out of Clackamas, OR. GoChyp Founder and CEO Steven Lemma invested the maximum amount possible via the equity crowdfund platform StartEngine, which is hosting the LaneAxis public fundraise campaign. LaneAxis is building a shipper-to-carrier direct freight network, allowing shippers/manufacturers to connect instantly to drivers via the LaneAxis Professional Trucker App. The LaneAxis platform provides shippers and carriers critical real-time data and tracking, along with a host of other benefits.

“The solutions and efficiencies LaneAxis is solving provides huge value for all parties involved,” says Lemma, a longtime Fintech expert and entrepreneur. “I'm inspired by the leadership that’s driving the company and I look forward to watching them execute on their vision. I'm excited to see LaneAxis change the game in the transportation industry - as well as integrating payments with GoChyp, to combine our mutual powers.”

GoChyp will serve as LaneAxis’ featured payment processing service. Founded in 2016, GoChyp is an industry leader in secure payment solutions, offering any business that accepts credit cards the opportunity to eliminate all processing fees – fees that can take a massive bite out of a company’s bottom line.

“This is a true two-for-one victory,” says Rick Burnett, LaneAxis Founder & CEO. “Not only have Steven and GoChyp put their financial muscle behind us, but they are also providing LaneAxis with a top-of-the line platform that will boost our own bottom line. Payment processing can get very expensive very fast, but the GoChyp platform and its next-generation technology is going to save us a lot of money, which of course means greater profits for the company and its shareholders.”

LaneAxis also announced this week it has entered into a new partnership with a nationwide packaging and business services company to customize a solution for its last-mile deliveries. Additionally, LaneAxis is in high-level talks with a nation in the Middle East to create a “National Transportation Network” for that country. LaneAxis’ “Government Initiatives” project aims to engage legislators from around the world – including the U.S. – to highlight the importance of having a fully transparent national freight network like the one LaneAxis is building. The COVID-19 pandemic – and major supply chain disruptions that have followed – has served as a wakeup call for governments to initiate better processes to make the trucking sector more efficient and flexible, especially during times of crisis.

Over 500 people have contributed to the LaneAxis Regulation Crowdfunding campaign (“Reg CF”). Reg CF via StartEngine is fully regulated by the SEC, allowing non-accredited persons to invest in private companies. For more information, visit our campaign page at startengine.com/laneaxis-inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.