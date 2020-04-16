Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra”) (NASDAQ: FRTA) plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Karl Watson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information

Event: Q1 2020 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rsq7763v

Conference Call Information

U.S.: (574) 990-1396

Toll-Free: (844) 498-0572

Participant Passcode: 5337557



Replay Information

A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com .

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra’s product breadth and scale help make it a preferred supplier for water-related pipe and products, serving a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com .

CONTACT:

Simon Chen

Vice President – Treasury and Investor Relations

469.299.9113

IR@forterrabp.com



