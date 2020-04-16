Par Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 results after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com .



Par Pacific Holdings First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, May 7, 2020

9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)

Dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837 (toll-free) or 1-631-891-4304 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com .

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 10009301. The replay will be available until May 21, 2020.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

Investor Contact:

Suneel Mandava

Senior Vice President, Finance

(713) 969-2136

Smandava@parpacific.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.