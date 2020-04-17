Larry O’Bryan of Louisville Reflects on His Career as Kentucky’s Most Successful Political Media Consultant

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Between an impeachment inquiry and Democratic presidential candidate debates, present-day politics in the United States is the talk of the town from The Hill to Hollywood. While recent events have put American affairs of state in the spotlight, seasoned professionals like Lawrence J. O’Bryan know the world of politics is dramatic more often than not. Larry O’Bryan of Louisville is the founder of Pro-Active Media and was for years Louisville’s most renowned and successful political media consultant.After attending high school at the prestigious St. Xavier High School, Larry O’Bryan of Louisville graduated from Western Kentucky University with a double-major bachelor’s degree in government and journalism. After graduation, he gained a wealth of real-world political experience working in the 1980 Kentucky General Assembly during Gov. John Y. Brown’s administration and for the Kentucky Democratic Party in 1982. Larry O’Bryan of Louisville then acquired business expertise working in international sales and as part-owner of five franchises of Papa John’s Pizza. In 1995, he combined his passion and expertise for business and politics and founded Pro-Active Media.His engaging and informative storytelling, a keen eye for artistry and detail, sharp intellect, and versatility helped him quickly propel Pro-Active Media to the top. Since its inception, Pro-Active Media has developed strategies for campaigns of every level, from local candidates with a budget as low as $100,000 to multi-million dollar statewide TV and radio ad campaigns.Among his many successes, one of the highlights of Larry O’Bryan’s career was leading the successful Democratic effort to defeat four-term Republican incumbent state senator Elizabeth Tori representing Hardin and Jefferson counties. His cutting-edge campaign strategy, a blend of broadcast TV, cable, direct mail, and phone communications, was praised by peers as the driving force behind the Democrats’ win. Larry O’Bryan’s forward-thinking also prompted him to produce and air the first hi-definition political TV ads in Kentucky.In addition to his role in defeating the first incumbent Republican state senator in 20 years, Larry O’Bryan of Louisville protected and won Democrat-held seats in Jefferson County, including leading successful reelection campaigns for Jefferson County Sheriff and County Attorney. Also in 2010, he helped secure three judgeships in Jefferson County at District and Circuit court levels, including Court of Appeals Judge Irv Maze and Circuit Judge Angela Bisig.Throughout the years, Larry O’Bryan of Louisville and Pro-Active Media have secured numerous additional wins throughout Jefferson County and beyond. Pro-Active Media remains at the forefront of campaign media technology.Learn more about Pro-Active Media by visiting http://proactivemediaky.com/about.htm or watch a selection of their campaign videos on the Pro-Active Media YouTube channel



