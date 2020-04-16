Educational Development Corporation Announces New Paycheck Protection Loan

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) ( http://www.edcpub.com ) today reports entering into a Loan pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act .



Randall White, CEO of Educational Development Corporation, announced the Company received a $1.44 million dollar loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Per Mr. White, “Our Company received a $1.44 million dollar loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. This loan program provides paycheck protection for our employees from the economic impact to our business due to the COVID-19 virus. Our Publishing Division, which sells our books to bookstores (including major national chains), toy stores, specialty stores, museums and other retail outlets throughout the country, has been significantly impacted from the 'Stay at Home' orders across the majority of states in the country. In addition, our UBAM Division's School and Library and Book Fair sales have also been significantly impacted by school closures across the country.”

Mr. White continued, “However, while certain areas of our business have been negatively impacted, we have also recently experienced an increase in the demand for our products sold through our UBAM Division that are delivered directly to the customer. Furthermore, our UBAM Division's sales 'direct to our customers' has historically been our largest sales channel. With the thousands and thousands of parents at home with their children, the need for educational children's books and boredom-busting activities, like books and puzzles, has dramatically increased.”

Per Mr. White, “While we are uncertain of the overall combined impact on the quarter, we remain optimistic and are extremely grateful that our business is considered 'essential' for customers and the economy. We are receiving and shipping orders every day which allows us to pay our employees and the thousands of individual consultants that sell our products.”

Mr. White concluded, “We expect a significant portion of the $1.44 million dollar loan under the Paycheck Protection Program will be deemed eligible for forgiveness. This loan, while critical for maintaining our current levels of employment, does not prevent us from continuing our practice of paying quarterly dividends, which is important to all of our shareholders.”

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

Contact:

Educational Development Corporation

Randall White, (918) 622-4522

