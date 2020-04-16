There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,059 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Kenya to Target high risk population for mass testing for coronavirus

We are targeting high risk population for mass testing for coronavirus based on contact tracing as well as our frontline healthcare workers before we progressively scale up the numbers; PS Health

