GWC Warranty Partners with NIADA

New National Corporate Partner Provides F&I Geared Toward Independent Dealers

/EIN News/ -- Wilkes Barre, PA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty, a best in class provider of F&I solutions for used vehicles, has joined the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) as a Gold-Level National Corporate Partner.

As a Gold-level NCP, GWC Warranty is recognized as one of the NIADA’s most trusted resources, with a proven track record of quality and excellence.

The National Corporate Partner program provides NIADA members with an extensive, highly vetted roster of partners they can rely on to help them grow their business, protect their assets and enhance their profitability.

Matt McKenna, Senior Vice President of GWC Warranty & APCO Marketing noted NIADA’s role to provide its member dealers with opportunities and resources to make their business stronger and escalate their ability to serve consumers.

“All of us at GWC are incredibly pleased NIADA has chosen us to bring our expertise and resources to its members,” McKenna said, “helping them drive success, better serve their customers and find higher profit potential with our F&I solutions that are geared toward the independent market.”

GWC has delivered a “No Worries, Just Drive” experience to more than 11 million drivers nationwide as part of the APCO Holdings family of brands.

GWC’s commitment to providing the right products, training and profit-building programs to help dealerships of all sizes has earned it distinction as a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for independent dealers.

“Now more than ever, our members need access to customizable and profitable F&I solutions,” NIADA director of business development James Gibson said. “Having access to GWC Warranty’s training and support will go a long way in helping our dealers sell more cars.”

About GWC Warranty

Since 1995, GWC has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Their products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealer reputations. GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, also home to the EasyCare brand. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit www.gwcwarranty.com and www.easycare.com.

Ashley Braswell GWC Warranty 678-615-1142 abraswell@easycare.com



