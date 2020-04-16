SurveyMonkey to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 14, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 7289852#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

gfuges@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Lara Sasken

lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.