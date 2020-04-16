Theratechnologies to Make Oral Presentation on Oncology Platform During AACR Virtual Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will make an oral presentation on new results from its sortilin targeting oncology platform during a virtual session of the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).



Oral presentation details

Title: Increasing potency of anticancer drugs through Sortilin receptor-mediated cancer therapy: A new targeted approach for the treatment of ovarian cancer

Presenter: Dr. Christian Marsolais

Session: Novel Targets and Therapies

Abstract number: 4232

Session date and time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020; 3:20 PM-3:30 PM

The AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I will feature about 30 oral presentations. For more information please visit www.aacr.org.

About Theratechnologies’ Oncology Platform

Sortilin (SORT1) is a newly identified receptor that plays a role in carrying large molecules across the cell membrane. It was discovered that SORT1 is overexpressed in ovarian, triple-negative breast, skin, lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancers, among others. SORT1 plays a significant role in protein internalization, sorting and trafficking, making it an attractive target for drug development. Our investigational novel peptide-anticancer drug conjugation platform, TH-19P01, targets SORT1 positive cancers by linking commercially available anticancer drugs, like docetaxel, doxorubicin or tyrosine kinase inhibitors, to a peptide that specifically targets SORT1. Conjugation of already commercialized anti-cancer agents, with already proven efficacy, to TH-19P01 to specifically target cancer cells could potentially improve the efficacy and safety of those agents. Based on positive safety and efficacy results obtained in vivo and in vitro, Theratechnologies intends to initiate, by the end of 2020, a phase I clinical trial with TH-1902, a conjugate of Docetaxel and TH-19P01, for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, followed shortly thereafter by TH-1904, a conjugate of Doxorubicin and TH-19P01, for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effects, safety and efficacy of Theratechnologies’ peptide-conjugates derived from its oncology platform on the potential treatment of various types of cancer and on the timeline to begin a phase I clinical trial using TH-1902 and TH-1904.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: TH-1902 will be as effective and safe in humans as in mice, in vitro and in vivo results obtained thus far will be replicated into humans, the planned phase I trial will begin by the end of 2020.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that results (whether safety or efficacy, or both) obtained through the administration of TH-1902 into humans are different than into mice; delays in the beginning of our phase I clinical trial; further results using TH-1902 may not warrant the pursuit of additional studies, and discovery or introduction of new treatments on the market for the treatment of cancer that we intend to develop our conjugate-peptides for that could prove safer and more effective than TH-1902 or TH-1904.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 24, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 25, 2020 under Theratechnologies’ public filings for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor relations

617-356-1009



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.