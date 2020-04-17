Looking for ways to keep your kids engaged with reading and having fun?

Join Reading Roadmap afterschool program coordinators for structured read-alouds of popular children's books.

OTTAWA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Reading Roadmap Program Coordinators from afterschool programs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm Central Standard Time (CST) for a new Structured Read-Aloud video featuring a popular, award-winning children’s book.What is a Structured Read-Aloud (SRA)?A SRA involves an active reading of a book featuring a back-and-forth interaction through a discussion as well as engaging activities. A SRA includes vocabulary introduction and reinforcement as well as opportunities to strengthen comprehension skills. For more information about structured read-alouds see: https://ortongillinghamonlinetutor.com/the-importance-of-interactive-read-alouds/ Who can participate?Children grades Kindergarten through third, and even their parents!How to participate?Visit our Facebook page for a new video of a read-aloud every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:00 pm CST.FacebookWant to know more?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.