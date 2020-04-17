There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,953 in the last 365 days.

Looking for ways to keep your kids engaged with reading and having fun?

Join Reading Roadmap afterschool program coordinators for structured read-alouds of popular children's books.

OTTAWA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Reading Roadmap Program Coordinators from afterschool programs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm Central Standard Time (CST) for a new Structured Read-Aloud video featuring a popular, award-winning children’s book.

What is a Structured Read-Aloud (SRA)?

A SRA involves an active reading of a book featuring a back-and-forth interaction through a discussion as well as engaging activities. A SRA includes vocabulary introduction and reinforcement as well as opportunities to strengthen comprehension skills. For more information about structured read-alouds see: https://ortongillinghamonlinetutor.com/the-importance-of-interactive-read-alouds/

Who can participate?

Children grades Kindergarten through third, and even their parents!

How to participate?

Visit our Facebook page for a new video of a read-aloud every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:00 pm CST.

Want to know more?

