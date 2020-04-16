Safe at Home Making Masks for Emergency Workers

Seattle Scientologists are making masks for emergency workers

Seattle Scientologists are putting their time at home to good use, making masks to fill the urgent needs of charity and emergency assistance workers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masks are in very high demand in Seattle these days. For the most part, there are enough for the front-line workers, but for those working in shelters and other emergency services like the Salvation Army the need for masks is acute.

Seattle Scientologists, at home because of the state’s stay-at-home order, are helping to fill that need by creating homemade masks. Ann Pearce, the Church of Scientology Seattle Director of Public Affairs, is getting the masks into the hands of local charities.

“We need the help of anyone who can make them,” says Pearce, who points out they are very easy to make. “We have a great group of volunteers making masks, but the need is so great that more volunteers are needed on an immediate basis. The pattern is easy and we anticipate these will be needed well into May and even June.”

Washington had the nation’s first COVID-19 case. Currently, there are over 10,000 people in the state diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you can assist with making face masks for donation, contact the Church at publicaffairs@churchofscientology.net and we will put them to good use.

Prevention is important. The Church of Scientology has created its How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto, “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is available in 17 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

