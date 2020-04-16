Business Leader Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn Works to Bridge Gender Gap

Corporativo Kosmos

Corporativo Kosmos Chairman Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn is helping bridge the gender gap through the introduction of robust gender equality policies.

MIGUEL HIDALGO, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leader and visionary Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn is working to bridge the gender gap through his ongoing work at Corporativo Kosmos, one of the largest corporate groups in Mexico with a decades-long history of serving institutional dining rooms, producing box lunches, catering hotel services, and more. Elias Landsmanas champions for a fair and equitable work environment through the introduction of robust gender equality policies that start with recruiting and continues on to training programs.

Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn, Chairman of Corporativo Kosmos, says, “For us, fighting for gender equality is much more than a human resource nicety – it is imbued into every layer of our organization and is a key component of our corporate values. If women are not provided with the same opportunities as men, not only will our company not be as successful as it could be, but neither will our society. We are proud to contribute to equality.”

In 2019, Corporativo Kosmos work in gender equality was recognized with the prestigious award of the Socially Responsible Company (ESR) Badge. The badge was awarded in no small part for their extensive training and retention programs, including their wellness programs for employees with children. Training programs ensure employees are given the opportunity to discuss career planning with their supervisor.

This ties into the Gender Equity Model (MEG), a management system created with a gender perspective that provides tools to companies, including Corporativo Kosmos, to assume a commitment to equality between men and women. Using the Gender Equity Model, Corporativo Kosmos has reviewed and updated their internal policies and practices, reorganizing and redefining the mechanisms that incorporate a gender perspective and introduce affirmative and pro-gender actions for personnel across all functional areas of the business. The Gender Equity Model’s main actions include promoting the balance between family and work life, recruitment and selection of personnel with equal opportunities, and promoting training and professional development. Corporativo Kosmos has put all of this and more into place across their organization, going above and beyond to be a leader in gender equality in the workplace.

While Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn as a leader and Corporativo Kosmos as a company wholeheartedly believe in the importance of inclusion and equality, these values have a practical business application as well. Leading with ethical management can reduce conflicts between employees, improve the external image of an organization, facilitate trade, and add overall economic stability. Through their gender equality efforts that place ‘people’ over ‘profits’, ultimately Corporativo Kosmos is boosting both.

Corporativo Kosmos companies include La Cosmopolitana, Serel, and Kol Tov, all of which incorporates an inclusive culture into its activities. That all of Corporativo Kosmos’ entities champion gender equality is backed by institutional studies from groups such as the International Monetary Fund, an organization that maintains the employment of women and promotes potential growth.

