Sonatype Collaborates with All Day DevOps to Connect More Than 6,000 IT Pros Working from Home During COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 virtual event is connecting work-from-home DevOps practitioners around the globe to participate in a 10-hour conference starting at 6 am ET on April 17

/EIN News/ -- McLean, Va, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the company that scales DevOps through open source governance and software supply chain automation, has collaborated with over 40 other companies and community supporters to produce a special edition of All Day DevOps, the world’s largest DevOps conference. With the majority of the world’s DevOps community now working from home, ADDO, now in its fifth year, has created a “Spring Break Edition” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference will live stream for 10 hours, starting at 6:00 am ET on April 17, 2020. The previous ADDO conference held on November 12, 2019, featured over 150 keynotes and sessions and attracted nearly 40,000 attendees, including 84 Fortune 100 companies.

The “Spring Break Edition” conference will host a diverse and vibrant community of over 5,000 DevOps practitioners from more than 100 countries. The free virtual conference, which includes two keynotes and 28 practitioner-led sessions, delivers hands-on education, peer-to-peer insights and countless opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals. Attendees of the live event will be treated to sessions by experts such as:

Participants select their sessions from five topics, including: CI/CD Continuous Everything, Cultural Transformation, DevSecOps, Cloud Native Infrastructure and Monitoring, and Site Reliability Engineering. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network and build relationships with peers and conference speakers via the All Day DevOps Slack workspace.

“Continuous learning is incredibly important in the fast-paced technology industry and the DevOps community has rallied to ensure knowledge-sharing opportunities are available to everyone now working from home,” says Derek Weeks, All Day DevOps co-founder and Sonatype vice president. “With all of the travel restrictions and conference cancellations, we had a good feeling that we could create an incredible agenda with top-notch experts through rapid outreach to our community. It’s humbling to be able to connect over 6,000 DevOps practitioners, provide them a free and interactive learning platform, and further the industry’s collective development.”

If you’re not already registered to attend All Day DevOps Spring Break, it’s not too late. Sign-up will remain open throughout the conference. All sessions will also be recorded, so participants can enjoy on-demand viewing after the conference. Register at https://www.alldaydevops.com//register to start building your schedule.

All Day DevOps’ lofty goal of providing free, high quality, educational content to as many DevOps practitioners as possible, wouldn’t be possible without incredible partners and sponsors. The Spring Break conference is underwritten by Sonatype, with generous contributions from over 40 organizations, including: Amazon Web Service Vietnam User Group, Archinnova, Arxes, Broadcom, Calculi, Cloud Austin, Derby DevOps, devops BOOTCAMP, Devopsdays BH, DevOps DF, DevOps Exchange London/ Linux Recruit, DevOps Indonesia, DevOps Institute, DevOps Lisbon, DevOps Live Meetup, DevOps'ish, Estabilis, Fierce Software/Ansible, Fugue, GuardRails, HashiCorp, Heart of Agile, Infosecgirls, KatchMe, La Redoute, LEARN Academy, LeaseWeb, logz.io, nclouds, North American DevOps Group, North Toronto Cloud & DevOps User Group, NowSecure, Osam Cloud Innovator, OWASP DevSlop Project, QAware, Qualitrix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Refractr, Software Crafters, TPS Pakistan Pvt. Limited., Verica, Vijay Computer Academy and Women Who Code Houston.

About All Day DevOps

All Day DevOps is a global community of over 100,000 DevOps practitioners and thought leaders offering free learning and information exchanges. Founded in 2016, the community hosts an annual conference, live forums, and ongoing educational experiences online. The conference also supports live events across the world to enable learning opportunities for individuals and enterprises alike. The “Spring Break” edition of the conference aims to connect practitioners, currently self-isolating in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, with productive, professional interactions.

About Sonatype

More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit www.sonatype.com.

