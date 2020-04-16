Interactive Tutorial Teaches How to "Draw Your Future"

Video Helps People Map Out Their Careers - Literally

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, MO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation and Up Your Creative Genius have launched “Draw Your Future with Agilities,” a free, online video tutorial to help individuals build self-awareness and agility to navigate the future.

The video tutorial prompts users to discover their work strengths and interests, or “Agilities” and then guides them through a process to literally draw the future they would like for themselves. The Foundation hopes it's a resource for anyone at any age - it can help those who will need to pivot to new careers or high school teachers/professors who are looking for varied content for remote learning.

"Taking the time to draw and color my future allowed me to connect more with the emotional aspects of my current and desired realities. It's hard to envision what the future will look like right now; this tool helped me nurture growth in myself and has set me up to be flexible, agile, and ready for the challenges ahead!" – Francesca, college student.

The tool encourages users to take their time, pausing when needed, to complete the action steps. The video can be a way for individuals to practice wellness, establish goals, and expand their pathways for the days ahead.

“It might be hard to imagine your future right now, and we’ve developed a new resource to help you prepare for what’s ahead,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. “Now is a great time to invest in yourself, take time to process, and dream.”

“Draw Your Future with Agilities’ can help you envision the future YOU want, and create an action plan to get there,” said Patti Dobrowolski, founder of Up Your Creative Genius. “Drawing can unlock our creative potential and ability to achieve our goals.”

“Everyone is needing to be more agile in order to prepare for the road that lies ahead of us,” said Darren Woodruff, Senior Director with The DeBruce Foundation. “And, just like any challenge, this unprecedented time gives us opportunities.”

To access the Draw Your Future with Agilities video, click here.

About The DeBruce Foundation

At The DeBruce Foundation, our mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The DeBruce Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential, find new career pathways, and lead fulfilling lives. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we can change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We strive to develop young people through initiatives such as the DeBruce Career Corps to get their input on major decisions. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

About Up Your Creative Genius

Patti Dobrowolski is a visual thinker and change activator who works with the power of inner and outer visuals to help individuals, teams and organizations around the world focus to achieve their dreams. Learn more at https://www.upyourcreativegenius.com/.

###

Attachments

Mindy Mazur The DeBruce Foundation 573-999-9245 mmazur@lentsandassoc.com



