Resources to venture out, while staying in during COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international nonprofit Unbound has announced the launch of its new resource center, Let’s Walk Together, for those still craving connections around the world as travel comes to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resources available for children and adults offer a "getaway" to communities across Latin America, Asia and Africa, where the families supported by the nonprofit live.

Children can learn how to play "fuchi," a Colombian version of Hacky Sack, or learn how to say popular phrases like "Hello" and "Happy birthday" in six languages from around the world. And for many who are working from home and craving new scenery, desktop and video meeting wallpapers are available for download. Recipes, videos and coloring pages are also available. See video of resource center highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU2adLFaG6k&feature=youtu.be.

“We’re excited to introduce a new way to connect our community around the world during this time of uncertainty,” said Andrew Kling, community outreach director at Unbound. “This resource center invites visitors to explore other cultures, discover fun activities for families and find inspiration from the communities we’ve been blessed to work with.”

Unbound works with 310,000 children, youth and elders living in extreme poverty across Latin America, Africa and Asia, partnering them with people who want to make a difference in the world. Each year, Unbound sends more than $100 million in personalized support to children, youth and elders in its programs in 19 countries around the world.

Unbound’s resource center is free to all and does not require a subscription. Visit today at unbound.org/letswalktogether.

Diamond Dixon Unbound 913-384-7176 diamondd@unbound.org



