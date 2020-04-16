Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Amboy Bank and Bank of Clarke County
April 16, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Amboy Bank and Bank of Clarke County
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Amboy Bank, Old Bridge, New Jersey Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated April 14, 2020
Bank of Clarke County, Berryville, Virginia Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated April 15, 2020
