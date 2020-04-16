Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Amboy Bank and Bank of Clarke County

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Amboy Bank, Old Bridge, New Jersey Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated April 14, 2020

Bank of Clarke County, Berryville, Virginia Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated April 15, 2020

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.