Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Amboy Bank and Bank of Clarke County

April 16, 2020

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Amboy Bank and Bank of Clarke County

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Amboy Bank, Old Bridge, New Jersey Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated April 14, 2020

Bank of Clarke County, Berryville, Virginia Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated April 15, 2020

