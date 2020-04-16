Coronavirus - Tanzania: Case Update 16 April 2020

New Confirmed Cases - 6

Discharged - 11

Cumulative Death - 4

Cumulative Cases - 94

Contact under followup - 1191

Graduated after 14 days - 709

Mandatory Quarantine - 197



