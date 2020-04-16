Coronavirus - Tanzania: Case Update 16 April 2020
New Confirmed Cases - 6
Discharged - 11
Cumulative Death - 4
Cumulative Cases - 94
Contact under followup - 1191
Graduated after 14 days - 709
Mandatory Quarantine - 197Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Tanzania.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.