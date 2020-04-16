There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,055 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Tanzania: Case Update 16 April 2020

New Confirmed Cases - 6 

Discharged - 11

Cumulative Death - 4

Cumulative Cases - 94

Contact under followup -  1191

Graduated after 14 days -  709

Mandatory Quarantine - 197

