Simulation Learning in Higher Education Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Forio, Infopro Learning, Realityworks

Simulation Learning in Higher Education

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Simulation Learning in Higher Education' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Forio (United States),Infopro Learning, Inc. (United States),McGraw-Hill Education (United States),Pearson Education (United Kingdom),CapSim Management Simulation (United States),Edufice Education Services Private Limited (India),Indusgeeks Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India),Innovative Learning Solutions (United States),Realityworks (United States),Simmersion Immersive Simulations (United States),SIMTICS Ltd. (New Zealand),Toolwire (United States),VChain Solutions (United States)

Simulation Learning in Higher Education is used to provide training and education to boost the development of skills like decision-making and critical thinking. With growing advances in technology, the demand for the computer-based simulations has increased. These simulations provide virtual learning environments (VLEs) that help a learner to explore information through active involvement in the curriculum. The growing use of simulation learning in the education sector has driven the market demand

Market Segmentation

by Type (STEM Simulation Learning, Non-STEM Simulation Learning), Application (General Higher Education, Adult Higher Education), End User (Colleges and Universities, Individual User)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Demand for Virtual Simulations in Education Sector

Market Growth Drivers: Inclusion of Simulations in New Learning Methodologies

Use of 3D Content in Simulations Learning

Restraints: Constraints Related to Time and Batch Size

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Simulation Learning in Higher Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Simulation Learning in Higher Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Simulation Learning in Higher Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Simulation Learning in Higher Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Simulation Learning in Higher Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Simulation Learning in Higher Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

