Minister Creed chairs Covid-19 response meeting with agencies

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., yesterday chaired a special meeting of the Food Wise High Level Implementation Committee (HLIC), to discuss the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic for the agri-food sector. Participants in the tele-conference included senior leadership from: the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation; Enterprise Ireland; Teagasc; Bord Iascaigh Mhara; and Bord Bia.

The Committee discussed the whole of Government response to Covid-19; the continuity of vital services to the sector; and the immediate and potential long-term impacts for the sector.

Minister Creed stated “The Irish agri-food sector is critical to maintaining food supply chains during the current unprecedented retail demand both here and abroad. However, this increased retail demand does not offset the collapse of food service markets at home, across the EU and internationally. My Department and its agencies are working together to support primary producers and food businesses through this crisis as well as safeguarding the future of the sector.”

ENDS

Date Released: 16 April 2020