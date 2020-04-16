Parliament votes on municipal polls proposals

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 16 - The Draft Law on the Transfer of Attributions and Competences from the Central to Local Authorities will go to final global vote on the 22nd of this month, in the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament).,

The decision came out of the Conference of Parliamentary Whips, which approved, last Wednesday, the agenda of the 6th ordinary plenary meeting, scheduled to be held by video conference.

In addition to the diploma on local authorities, deputies will discuss and vote on the legislative authorization bill, which authorizes the President of the Republic to legislate on the deduction of investment premiums for blocks of Oil Income Tax, namely for blocks 30, 44, 45, 1/14 and the Center of the land zone of Cabinda Province.

The agenda also foresees the discussion and voting, in general terms, of the Draft Law that alters the General Tax Code, the Draft Law that alters the Labour Income Tax Code and the Bill that alters the Corporation Tax Code.

The National Assembly also scheduled for discussion and vote, in general terms, on the bills on the General Regime of Inter-municipal Cooperation, the Special Regime for Justification of deaths occurred as a result of political conflicts and the discussion and voting the resolution approving, for Ratification, the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Position of the parties

The leader of the MPLA Parliamentary bench, Américo Cuononoca, said that the items on the agenda are the same as those that were postponed in March, due to the guidelines that emerged because of the covid-19 pandemic, which prohibits clusters of more than 50 people.

He stated that the deputies will analyse, in three days, from 9 am to 1 pm, the 16 points on the agenda, respecting the rules imposed for the prevention of the pandemic.

On his turn, the deputy whip of the main opposition party, UNITA, Maurilio Luyele, spoke in favour of the agenda of the plenary, having said that this meeting represents the resumption of the March plenary session that was suspended due to covid-19.

CASA- CE against taxes

Meanwhile, the whip of the CASA-CE coalition, Alexandre André, expressed his opposition to the discussion of the financial package, because the country is experiencing a period of State of Emergency and soon the business sector is paralyzed.

In the opinion of the parliamentarian, when this point was listed, the country was not in this period of exception, but with the decree on the State of Emergency, production was also confined.

This position was shared by Lucas Ngonda, from FNLA party, who called on the Executive to take measures to support the business industry during this period of emergency.

