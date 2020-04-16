Chaos Group Releases Personal Learning Edition of V-Ray for Maya

Photorealistic Renderer Now Free for Non-Commercial Use

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Group releases V-Ray PLE for Maya, a new personal learning edition of its production renderer. V-Ray PLE helps new and self-taught CG artists explore the benefits of photorealistic rendering at their own pace, using a free non-commercial license that can be renewed every 90 days. With access to nearly every V-Ray feature, artists can build new skills as they try out some of the same tools used to bring Game of Thrones and Avengers: Infinity War to life.

V-Ray PLE for Maya comes equipped with all the major features of V-Ray Next, including scene intelligence, GPU production rendering and improved IPR. While renders are never watermarked, V-Ray PLE output is limited to 4K. Other limitations are mainly network or development driven: no batch rendering, distributed rendering or access to AppSDK.

V-Ray PLE for Maya has been in development for several months, but was fast-tracked after COVID-19 to help more artists access the software from home. With more artists indoors, Chaos Group wanted to offer an engaging way to build new skills. To help them along, Chaos Group has also added a new set of learning materials to the V-Ray for Maya documentation page.

V-Ray PLE for Maya represents the pilot project for V-Ray personal learning editions. Chaos Group will leave the option open for other products in the future.

For more information, please visit the V-Ray PLE for Maya product page.

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray PLE for Maya is available now for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X. Licenses are free for non-commercial use and can be renewed every 90 days.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

