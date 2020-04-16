First 5G mobile site launched in Lebanon
Lebanon - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Lebanon outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lebanon-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Prior to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis that has swept the world, Lebanon was progressing well with its 5G plans. In September 2019, the major player Touch (owned by Zain), announced it had launched Lebanon’s first mobile site which offered low latency and speeds of 1.4 Gb/ps.
Lebanon has also improved its fixed infrastructure in recent years, driven by the telecoms ministry. Plans were introduced which saw new landlines and fibre-optic networks installed as well as faster DSL services.
In 2020 there is mounting demand for both fixed and mobile services in Lebanon. This has increased in response to the influx of employees and students being encouraged to work-from-home in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. In contrast, there may be rising demand for reliable high-speed services from households, education institutions and healthcare services including tele-health. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops.
Key developments:
- The pricing of telecom services has been raised as an issue in Lebanon in recent years and this has been exasperated by the Covid-19 outbreak.
- In 2018 the first successful 5G trial was conducted in Lebanon and in 2019 the first live mobile 5G site was launched.
- Telecoms progress in Lebanon has been recently steered by the 2020 Telecom Vision project managed by the Ministry of Telecommunications (MoT).
Companies covered in this report include:
Ogero Telecom, Touch (Zain), Alfa Telecom (Orascom).
-
Key statistics
- Country overview
- Impact of coronavirus
-
Regional Middle East market comparison
- Introduction
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Historical overview
- Market overview
-
Regulatory environment
- Background
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation in Lebanon
- Privatisation
- Mobile regulatory issues
- Lebanon’s mobile contracts
- Open international tender 2015
- Spectrum
- Interconnect
- Counterfeit mobile devices regulation
-
Mobile communications
- Market overview
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile data
- OTT messaging services
- M2M
- Mobile broadband statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Towers
- 5G
- 4G LTE
- GSM, 3G
- Major mobile operators
- Touch
- Alfa
- Mobile handsets
-
Fixed broadband market
- Market analysis
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
-
Fixed network operator
- Ogero Telecom
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Smart infrastructure
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country statistics and Telco Authorities – Lebanon – 2020
- Table 2 - Evolution of GDP and inflation in Lebanon – 2014 – 2019
- Table 3 – Lebanon - mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2020
- Table 4 – Lebanon - mobile operators’ market share – 2009 – 2019
- Table 5 – Lebanon - active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2011 – 2020
- Table 6 – Touch mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 7 – Alfa – mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 8 – Lebanon - fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2020
- Table 9 – Lebanon - fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2010 – 2020
- Table 10 – Historic – Lebanon - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2009
- Table 11 – Historical - Touch mobile subscribers – 2005 - 2008
- Table 12 – Historic - Lebanon - Fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2006 – 2009
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Middle East – mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 2 – Middle East – fixed and mobile broadband subscriber penetration
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Lebanon’s Telecom Vision 2020
- Exhibit 2 – The evolution of fixed internet/broadband in Lebanon
