Comtech Fire Credit Union Chooses thirdstream to Meet Digital Account Opening Goals

Open accounts anywhere, anytime, on any device

Ontario-based Comtech Fire Credit Union enables online account opening with thirdstream's cloud-based platform, integrating with existing enterprise solutions

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thirdstream is pleased to announce that Comtech Fire Credit Union has selected thirdstream to deploy its Retail Deposits Online account opening solution.

With digital account opening a 2020 priority, Comtech Fire chose to partner with thirdstream to leverage its best-in-class account opening process, and rapid deployment capability, joining a growing network of clients on the platform.

“Our members have come to expect a frictionless account opening process and their needs and expectations continue to evolve.” said CEO Dave Birak. “We selected thirdstream because of the configurability of their workflow, user convenience, and deployment track record. thirdstream’s platform extends account opening online, to a matching workflow in our branches, and future online lending options for members.”

thirdstream provides cloud-based account opening solutions, deployed online and in-branch, for retail and commercial deposits. The consumer experience is typically completed under five minutes. The platform provides a flexible workflow, including fraud detection, credit checks, application adjudication and real-time funding. thirdstream is increasingly the partner of choice for leading Canadian financial institutions, with an architecture that makes it easy for banks, trusts and credit unions to integrate with existing enterprise systems. thirdstream has integrated over 25 third-party services, including each of the leading core processing platforms running in Canada today. The workflow enables over 80% approval of applications.

“We are excited to support Comtech Fire with its digital account opening vision. Our goal is to continually make that first encounter by the consumer with the financial institution they are joining to be as convenient and contemporary as possible.” said Keith Ginter, thirdstream’s CEO. “In partnering with Comtech Fire, we have a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities providing a seamless digital experience for any financial institution.



About Comtech Fire Credit Union

Comtech Fire is a full-service financial institution that offers outstanding benefits to members and their families across Ontario for 80 years. We are committed to providing members with financial advice and products in a personalized relationship driven environment. We are small enough to know our members by name and large enough to provide the financial resources comparable to larger financial institutions. https://www.comtechfirecu.com.

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit thirdstream.ca.



