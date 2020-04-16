Parexel Recognized for High-Quality Service in CRO and Investigative Site Survey Benchmark Reports

Company earns top marks from both sponsors and investigative sites for service; continues to support customers with innovative and remote approaches during unprecedented time

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today announced that the company has been recognized as a top contract research organization (CRO) in the ISR CRO Quality Benchmarking report (Phase II-III providers) and the CenterWatch Global Clinical Trial Site Relationship Benchmark Survey.



In the CenterWatch survey, Parexel was ranked a top performing CRO, ranking among the top-three CROs on the attributes deemed most valued by sites. Parexel also received “Excellent” ratings on many key performance attributes, including:

Well-trained monitors/clinical research associates (CRAs)

Organization and preparedness

Easily accessible staff

Maintaining open communication

In the ISR CRO Quality Benchmarking report, Parexel was recognized as the #1 CRO for service provider leadership in Phase II-III clinical research, scoring highly in several categories, including:

Leadership

Customer Loyalty 2020

Customer Loyalty – Three-year rolling average

Familiarity with Phase II-III services

“Drug development requires sponsors, CROs and clinical trial sites to work together to help bring important therapies to the patients who need them,” said Peyton Howell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, Parexel. “Now more than ever, we are committed to supporting all of our partners as they adapt, innovate and deploy innovative technology to support ongoing studies.”

She continued, “During this unprecedented time, our industry has had to accelerate innovation and find innovative ways to ensure that patients can engage in clinical research. Sponsors are bringing many components of ongoing studies directly to patients in their homes and in their communities. Parexel is excited to be a partner in pioneering these approaches, working with our customers to deploy direct-to-patient shipments of supplies and drug products while offering at-home care and monitoring through decentralized clinical trial services.”

About the CenterWatch Global Clinical Trial Site Relationship Benchmark Survey

The biannual survey of more than 4,000 investigative sites around the world explores the relationships between clinical trial sites and their sponsors and CROs and provides insight into overall performance and potential areas of improvement. In the survey, CenterWatch asked respondents to rank 29 CROs on their overall reputation in the industry. They were also asked to evaluate 37 performance attributes considered important to a successful site-CRO working relationship. More information on Parexel’s ratings in the CenterWatch Global Clinical Trial Site Relationship Benchmark Survey can be found here.

About the ISR CRO Quality Benchmarking Report

The 2020 CRO Quality Benchmarking – Phase II-III Service Providers report profiles the experiences, preferences, and selection drivers of more than 230 industry respondents worldwide who have outsourced phase II-III trials in the last 12 months as of Q4 2019. For the report, ISR assessed CROs on more than 20 performance metrics to help sponsors and providers make informed decisions for their clinical development programs and service offerings. The ISR Global Investigative Site Relationship Survey can be found here.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

