PLUMAS BANCORP ANNOUNCES MOVE TO A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank (the “Bank”), announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Plumas Bancorp common stock of $0.12 per share. This represents an increase, on an annualized basis, of 4% from our last semi-annual cash dividend paid on November 15, 2019. This dividend is payable May 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2020.



Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, commented, “In these unprecedented times that we are all experiencing we are happy to be able to provide a quarterly dividend to our shareholders in appreciation of their continued commitment to Plumas Bancorp.”

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com .

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's publicly available regulatory reports.

Contact: Elizabeth Kuipers Plumas Bank Vice President, Marketing Manager & Investor Relations Officer 35 S Lindan Avenue Quincy, CA 95971 530.283.7305 x8912



