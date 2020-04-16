Alluxio Expands Funding to $23M to Increase Investment in Hybrid Cloud Data Orchestration

Pioneer in hybrid cloud analytics and machine learning at massive scale has raised $23 million to date

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has extended its Series B financing to $15.5 million, co-led by new investor Volcanics Ventures and existing investor a16z , with participation from technology entrepreneurs Isilon Founder Sujal Patel and YY Founding CTO Tony Zhao, and existing investor Seven Seas Partners. This brings the total amount of funding raised to date to $23 million.



“Alluxio represents an extraordinary opportunity for strong growth in the data-driven hybrid and multicloud market. We are excited to partner with Alluxio and see the progress the company has made by establishing strategic partnerships with mega-cloud and compute-focused vendors and accelerating Alluxio’s momentum with enterprise and community adoption around the globe,” said Suyang Zhang, Founding Partner, Volcanics Ventures. “With Alluxio’s hybrid cloud Data Orchestration Platform fully in place and Haoyuan’s leadership, the company is well positioned to continue the strong growth of the business.”

During the past year, Alluxio advanced its technological leadership and commitment to open source with two major releases of its Data Orchestration Platform powering multi-cloud analytics and AI; won numerous industry awards and accolades; unveiled advanced cloud service integrations on Amazon AWS and Google Cloud; and took a leadership role in advancing community-driven open source, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments.

"Alluxio’s vision and data orchestration technology is at the intersection of cloud, AI and data," said Haoyuan (H.Y.), Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. "Customers across telecommunications, Internet, retail and ecommerce, and financial services are working with us and identifying innovative use cases for leveraging data across frameworks, clouds and storage. We view our strong customer and partner relationships as validating our approach and innovation that enables analytics and AI in hybrid cloud and multi cloud environments.”

Continuing Customer Expansion and New Customer Wins

Alluxio continues to attract new customers and expand existing customer deployments around the globe. In the last six months, tens of new production deployments have been added, including Alibaba, EA, Nielsen, Roblox, Ryte, Tencent, VIPShop, Walmart, Walkme and WeRide.

"With the growing challenge of making data available to analysts and applications in a timely manner, the need for effective data orchestration is a key business requirement,” said Wensheng Wang, Architect of JD.com. “Working with Alluxio has helped us to significantly improve time to insights while keeping control over the cost of our data infrastructure. The use of Alluxio is now a key part of our data architecture and enabling technology for new data applications.”

Industry Leading Technology Innovations for the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform

Alluxio shipped the most ambitious release of its Data Orchestration Platform since its founding with breakthrough innovations for data engineers managing and deploying analytical and AI workloads in the cloud, particularly for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Shipped Alluxio Structured Data Service (SDS) featuring a data Catalog Service and Transformation Service, two new major architectural components of its Data Orchestration Platform. Data engineers, architects and developers can now spend less resources storing data and more time delivering data to analytical compute engines.

Announced the availability of a range of cloud offerings and integrations with the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform, including making available cloud formation templates and tighter integration with AWS EMR service.

New offering on Google Cloud including Alluxio integration with Google Cloud Data Proc allowing users to bring up Alluxio within the Google Dataproc cluster with a single command.

Product Accolades and Industry Recognition

Received numerous editorial and readership awards, including:

Database Trends and Applications “Trend-Setting Products in Data Management and Analysis for 2020” list

Database Trends and Applications “Big Data 50 – Companies Driving Innovation in 2019” list featured in its Big Data Quarterly

InsideBIGDATA “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 and Q4 2019”

Pagan Research’s list of “The Most Promising Big Data Startups in the World”

Solutions Review “The Top 13 Free Open Source Storage Solutions” list

Computer Reseller News (CRN) “Top 10 Big Data Startups of 2019 (So Far) list”

CRN “Top 10 Coolest Enterprise Cloud Services of 2019 list (So Far)”

CRN “Hot Big Data Companies to Watch in 2020 list”

Expanding Partner Ecosystem

Alluxio strengthened its partnerships with Amazon AWS and Google Cloud, by making its Data Orchestration Platform available in the Amazon AWS Marketplace, advancing to the Select Technology Partner status and joining the Google Cloud Partner Program as a technology partner, giving AWS and Google Cloud customers the ability to accelerate analytical workloads and orchestrate data across clouds.

Formed strategic OEM partnership with Starburst Data, the Presto company, to offer a bundled solution that provides its users with exceptional performance and multi-cloud capabilities for interactive analytic workloads. Users can now transform their legacy data warehouse approach to a modern cloud approach, with a disaggregated compute and storage stack built on Presto, Alluxio and any file or object storage.

Hosted Inaugural ‘Data Orchestration Summit,’ bringing together practitioners and thought leaders at the intersection of cloud, AI, and data.

Joined Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation to help scale and accelerate the popular distributed SQL query engine Presto.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

