Synthon Biopharmaceuticals Relaunches as Byondis

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands, April 16, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Synthon Biopharmaceuticals B.V., a biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative precision medicines for patients with relentless cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it is relaunching as Byondis.

Byondis is creating safe and effective precision medicines based on its proprietary technologies, targeting intractable cancers and auto-immune diseases, which aim to improve the standard of care for patients.

The Company has a broad development pipeline, including advanced clinical programs, such as anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985) for breast cancer. In the second half of 2020, Byondis is expecting results from its pivotal TULIP® Phase III trial comparing SYD985 to physician's choice treatment in patients with HER2-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Submission of a Biological License Application is scheduled before the end of 2020.

The Company anticipates entering the clinic with four additional programs in the course of 2020/2021. After progressing to clinical proof of concept, Byondis intends to enter into partnerships for late-stage development and commercialization.

Synthon Biopharmaceuticals was established in 2007 as part of Synthon B.V., and became a separate biopharmaceutical subsidiary in 2012, quickly building a promising pipeline of innovative R&D programs. In November last year, following the acquisition of Synthon International Holding B.V. by BC Partners, the founder, Dr Jacques Lemmens, decided to continue as an independent biopharmaceutical company, with its own management team and state-of-the-art facilities. This company relaunches today as Byondis.

“Our relaunch as Byondis is an exciting moment for the Company” said Dr Jacques Lemmens, Founder. “Building on our heritage, while preserving our company culture, we are further progressing in innovation, quality and scientific excellence.”

“Now is the time to step up as an independent biopharmaceutical company, with our exceptional people, unique technologies and a well-established development pipeline, including our lead ADC, [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine. I am very proud of how the Company has grown and evolved. The new name, Byondis, represents the next chapter and embodies our entrepreneurial spirit and ambition to create innovative precision medicines to outsmart cancers and auto-immune diseases.”

The Byondis management team has a wealth of scientific, clinical and operational experience, and is well networked within the pharmaceutical industry. Dr Marco Timmers, CEO, and others in the senior team have collaborated for many years as part of Synthon. During this time, they have created a company driven by science and innovation, with unique technologies and significant validation deals. These include the out-licensing of a biosimilar version of the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab (marketed as KANJINTI™) in a global partnership agreement with Amgen in 2012.

“As Byondis, we can now showcase our strong business and scientific proposition”, added Dr Marco Timmers, CEO. “We have generated a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs with the potential to deliver completely novel treatments for cancer and auto-immune diseases. We have unique technologies with differentiating potential, state-of-the-art facilities including our own GMP manufacturing, and broad licensing expertise that makes us an attractive partner for out-licensing. This is a really exciting time for Byondis and our team.”

Byondis operates from its headquarters in Nijmegen in the Netherlands, with over 350 highly qualified employees working in state-of-the art research and development and GMP manufacturing facilities. The Company has strong links to academic institutions, global medical communities and the international pharma industry.

About Byondis (formerly Synthon Biopharmaceuticals) Built on exceptional science and driven to improve patients’ lives, Byondis is an independent biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D) company creating innovative precision medicines targeting intractable cancers and auto-immune diseases.

With its proprietary technologies, Byondis is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts, such as its linker-drug (LD) technology to generate antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs). Byondis’ broad development portfolio comprises a spectrum of preclinical, early and late stage clinical programs, including the anti-HER2 ADC [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985, Phase III). Process development and manufacturing capabilities for NBEs including ADCs are available up to (early) commercial launch.

Byondis has established long-term worldwide partnerships with global biotech and pharma companies and works in close collaboration with national and international academic research institutions.

The Company has a dedicated team of over 350 highly educated scientists and skilled technicians working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Byondis Corina Ramers-Verhoeven Vice President Corporate Communications T: +31 (0)24 679 5100 M: +31 (06) 1095 4770 Corina.Ramers-Verhoeven@byondis.com

Instinctif Partners Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Dr Christelle Kerouedan / Katie Duffell (International Media) M: +44 7890 022 814 / +44 7896 471 517 / +44 20 7457 2013 byondis@instinctif.com

Keywords: Humans; Breast Neoplasms; Immunoconjugates; Antibodies; Precision Medicine; Trastuzumab; Autoimmune Diseases; Immune System Diseases

