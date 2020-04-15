Introductory Statement by Commissioner Phil Hogan at Informal Meeting of EU Trade Ministers
Enforcement and protection | Brussels, 16 April 2020
Today, EU Trade Ministers held an informal videoconference to exchange views on the impact of COVID-19 on trade.
The exchange provided Ministers with an opportunity to provide initial political reactions to the Commission’s proposal for a new export authorisation measure for certain items of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as their response to the Commission’s recently published guidelines on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) screening.
