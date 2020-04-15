Introductory Statement by Commissioner Phil Hogan at Informal Meeting of EU Trade Ministers

Enforcement and protection | Brussels, 16 April 2020

Today, EU Trade Ministers held an informal videoconference to exchange views on the impact of COVID-19 on trade.

The exchange provided Ministers with an opportunity to provide initial political reactions to the Commission’s proposal for a new export authorisation measure for certain items of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as their response to the Commission’s recently published guidelines on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) screening.

More information:

Commissioner Phil Hogan’s introductory statement