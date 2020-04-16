LaneAxis Races Past $300k in Equity Raise While Forging New Partnerships

The LaneAxis Platform is Built to Handle Supply Chain Crises Professional Truck Driver Jay Brock Discusses Trucking Troubles Amid COVID-19

Company also in talks to develop “National Transportation Network” with Middle Eastern Nation

If [the government], in a time like this, streamlined it into something along the lines of say the FAA has with airplanes... it would help tremendously. It's groundbreaking what you guys are doing. ” — Professional Trucker Jay Brock

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis, Inc., a supply chain and freight logistics-focused SaaS company, continues its investor surge, having now raised over $300,000 via its equity crowdfunding campaign on the platform StartEngine. Approximately 500 people have contributed to the LaneAxis project, with more than 70 contributions coming in the last three days alone.

“Our message has resonated,” says Rick Burnett, LaneAxis Founder & CEO. “The current supply chain crisis has opened so many eyes regarding the inefficiencies plaguing freight logistics. The word is out about LaneAxis and the obvious benefits of our data and network-focused solution.”

LaneAxis this week also announced two new partnerships – and a potential massive one. The company has struck a deal with a nationwide packaging and business services company to customize its solution for their last-mile deliveries. LaneAxis is also partnering with a payment processing company that will offer unique features and benefits to LaneAxis and its clients.

Concurrent with those domestic joint-ventures, LaneAxis announced it has entered into negotiations with a middle eastern country as part of its Global Expansion efforts. LaneAxis says it is in high-level discussions with government decision-makers to utilize LaneAxis’ technology to build a “National Transportation Network”. Government officials approached LaneAxis as part of its goal of better-handling freight transportation emergencies such as one all nations are now mired in.

LaneAxis is proposing the same type of National Transportation Network for the U.S. government - similar to the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) - but for trucking. On that front, Burnett says company representatives are making legitimate strides. LaneAxis has a dedicated U.S. government initiatives program.

U.S. truck drivers LaneAxis has spoken with say moving products during this pandemic has been chaotic and frustrating.

“I know guys that has [sic] spent anywhere from four to six hours to get a load,” says Jay Brock, a truck driver from Knoxville, Tennessee and a member of the LaneAxis Professional Trucker App community. “And then you want to hurry up and rush to get the product over there. Well, the driver is going to have to take some kind of risks because they're not going to be able to do that safely. And if [the government], in a time like this, streamlined it into something along the lines of say the FAA has with airplanes where they know that, ‘hey, I'm going from this point to this point. I've already got something lined up at this’…. it would help tremendously. It's groundbreaking what you guys are doing.”

LaneAxis is holding its equity crowdfund on StartEngine to accelerate development and growth of this transportation network. We are offering the average citizen a chance to own a piece of transportation’s future.

