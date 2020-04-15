Pluralsight Announces Date for its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, After the Close of the Market

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Pluralsight will host a conference call that day at 2:30 p.m., Mountain time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 6975177.



A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 6, 2020 2:30 p.m., Mountain time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 6975177. The press release will be accessible from the Pluralsight investor relations website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics.

For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mark McReynolds DJ Anderson ir@pluralsight.com dj@pluralsight.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.