Husky Energy to Report First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its first quarter 2020 results before markets open on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).



CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live: To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. MT on April 29) Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 4233

Duration: Available until May 29, 2020

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com



Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time) via a live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/289642000

Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to participate in, and vote at, the meeting. Guests may log in to the meeting to listen, but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Additional information about the meeting, including details on how to vote and participate, is available on the Company’s website at https://www.huskyenergy.com/investors/annual-and-special-meeting.asp

The webcasts of the conference call and the meeting will be available for approximately 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations.



Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,

External Communications & Issues Management

403-298-7088







