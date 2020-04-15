Kare 11 Partners With Local Artists to Raise Funds for the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KARE 11 will air a virtual benefit concert titled KARE 11 PRESENTS: MN BANDS TOGETHER on Friday, April 17th at 6:30 p.m. The concert will air on KARE 11, YouTube and Facebook.



The lineup will include original performances by Soul Asylum, Chris Hawkey, Ka Lia Universe, Chris Kroeze, Nur-D, Kyle Skye, NunnAbove, Matthew Griswold, Emily Haavik & The 35s, The Bazillions and Mostly Trees.

“We are excited to offer a way for the community to gather for an uplifting celebration of local talent,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager John Remes. “The idea for this concert came from music fans at our station and local artists that wanted to do something good for our community and neighbors.”

Viewers are asked to donate to the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. 100% of the funds donated will be granted to local nonprofits providing immediate support such as food, shelter, childcare, supplies and financial assistance to those most vulnerable to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to grant funding, the United Way offers a 211 number for guidance and support to those in need. Families and individuals in Minnesota can call 24/7 to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services.

The TEGNA Foundation and KARE 11 have donated $5,000 to the United Way fund and hope to raise $50,000 from this event. In addition, they will also be donating $5,000 to the Twin Cities Music Community Trust in appreciation and support for the artist community.

KARE 11 and the TEGNA Foundation, supported by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), has contributed over $500,000 in local grants since 2015.

Additional information can be found at www.kare11.com/bandstogether .

About KARE 11

KARE 11, owned by TEGNA Inc., is the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. The station’s mission is to serve the greater good and make our community a better place. Recognized for outstanding journalism, a commitment to excellence, and dedication to the community.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jenna Yockim

Cause Marketing and Partnerships Coordinator

763-797-7263

jyockim@kare11.com



